Akastor ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Akastor ASA will be held on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at 09:00 CEST at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

* Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance/proxy forms

* The board of directors' proposed resolutions

* Proposal from the nomination committee

* The board of directors' statement on remuneration to the executive management

All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eirik Thomassen

Head of Legal, Risk & Compliance

Mobile: +47 99 51 35 80

E-mail: eirik.thomassen@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Statement on executive remuneration in Akastor (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238958/882416.pdf)

Notice and Agenda with Attendance and Proxy Forms 2019 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238958/882413.pdf)

Proposed resolutions from the board of directors (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238958/882414.pdf)

Proposal from the nomination committee (http://hugin.info/77/R/2238958/882415.pdf)



