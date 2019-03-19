Envirotainer Opens RAP e2 and RKN e1 Station in Mumbai, India

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, March 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are expanding their network of stations supporting their state-of-the-art e-technology containers, namely the RKN e1 and RAP e2, by adding Mumbai (BOM), India, to the list.

"India is probably the fastest growing pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the world and the addition of e-technology capabilities in Mumbai boosts our ability to meet our local Pharmaceutical customers' need for secure airfreight shipments requiring temperature control", said Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC. She continues, "The addition of the RKN e1 and the RAP e2 means that we now can provide all our container types from Mumbai (BOM)."

Mumbai (BOM) is the 32nd station in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2 solution, one of the most advanced temperature-controlled air cargo containers available.

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled airfreight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

