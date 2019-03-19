Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 19-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 March 2019 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Operational highlights · New investment made in IoT business: FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") · Notable commercial success in portfolio including new customer contracts for Device Authority Limited("DA") and a development agreement signed by FundamentalVR with the Mayo Clinic, USA. DA, FundamentalVR and InVMA Limited all continued to grow their revenues · Year-on-year turnover of principal portfolio companies from 2017 to 2018 increased by 58% (2016 to 2017: 126%) · Year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies from 2017 to 2018 was 52% (2016 to 2017: 55%) · Placing in July 2018 to raise GBP2.9 million before expenses, brought total fundraising in 2018 to GBP6 million before expenses (excluding funds secured through convertible loan note) · Net asset value increased, overheads kept under control: * Total assets 2018: GBP17,009,220 (2017: GBP11,069,300) * Net assets 2018: GBP16,751,773 (2017: GBP10,580,802) * Loss 2018: GBP312,564 (2017: GBP1,689,555 loss) Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "As one of the only dedicated investors in the high-growth IoT sector on AIM, Tern provides investors with an opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth of the IoT sector. With this in mind, we are pleased to see the NAV of our portfolio increase and our loss for the period decrease. Tern prides itself on its proactive approach to working with its investment companies, and the collaborative environment created through this way of working has delivered benefits for our portfolio during the period and post-period end." "Turnover and the number of employees across our principal portfolio companies continues to grow, and we have diversified our portfolio through the addition of FundamentalVR. We are very pleased with the commercial successes delivered by this new investment, as well as our other portfolio companies, and look forward to building our portfolio's NAV further in the year ahead. Having strengthened our financial position during the year, we are now well-placed to deliver additional diversification. This will be a priority and, having refined our investment strategy to focus on companies who provide commercial solutions to the healthcare industry and industrial use cases where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements, we feel we are well placed to invest in companies who operate in high-growth segments of the IoT market." "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and enthusiasm, our portfolio employees for their commitment, and our Directors for their dedication to the Company and its ongoing mission." Shareholder Communication A shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides will be held at 11:00 AM GMT on Wednesday 24 April 2019. The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the 2018 results and answer pre-submitted shareholder questions to the extent that he is able to do so. This will ensure there is an opportunity to ask questions for those shareholders who may be unable to attend the AGM. Full details of how to join the call will be provided in due course but Tern welcomes shareholder questions ahead of this via tern@newgatecomms.com. The Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 10:00 AM GMT on 23 April 2019. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call. Tern will also be attending Mello 2019 at The Clayton, 626 Chiswick High Road London, W4 5RY on Thursday 16 May. The directors will be available to meet with new and existing shareholders at this event. Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman Chairman's Statement In my second year as your non-executive Chairman I am pleased to report the continuing progress that we have made in growing our exciting portfolio of companies in the Internet of Things ("IoT") sector. This year has seen us make a new investment in FundamentalVR (FVRVS Limited), a company which revolutionises surgical training, practice, insight and measurement through its leading global Software as a Service ("SaaS") immersive simulation platform for medical and surgical education. We have also increased our investment in InVMA Limited, which has further diversified our portfolio, and although Device Authority Limited remains our most significant holding, we have reduced its impact compared to 2017 and we expect to do so further in 2019. Our management team has continued to work closely with our portfolio companies, providing operational support to give our investee companies a head-start in their plans to launch, to scale, to secure further funding and ultimately maximise returns on an eventual realisation. I would like to thank the Executive team on behalf of our shareholders for their hard work over the year. I look forward to another year of growth as we continue to build and diversify our portfolio in this exciting and fast growing market. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement I am pleased to report a year of substantial progress at Tern plc ("Tern") following the transformation of our investment strategy from taking long term controlling interests in businesses to focusing on an influential role. Tern provides investors with the opportunity to capitalise on the growth of IoT. We are building momentum and experiencing increased deal flow due to our ability to deploy our capital across a wider number of opportunities and reduce the potential reserve capital requirements as the investee company evolves. As a result, Tern is now working to build a broader base of high potential, value-creating portfolio companies with many opportunities being presented to us by other venture and risk capital investors. Overview Our investee companies continued to improve their performance with some notable commercial progress within the portfolio, including FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") securing an agreement with the Mayo Clinic in the USA and Device Authority ("DA") securing a contract with 3D Systems to provide robust IoT security for 3D printers. At the corporate level, Tern completed several significant funding transactions which strengthened our balance sheet. During 2018, the company raised approximately GBP6 million in new capital, in addition to the funds secured through the convertible loan note, each placement progressing with more favourable economics. The last placement in July 2018 raised approximately GBP2.9 million before expenses. This fund raising demonstrates the benefit of our public listing and the flexibility it gives our balance sheet for funding the development of exciting growth businesses. The funds raised during 2018 enabled the company to expand its portfolio by investing in disruptive high-growth IoT businesses and the gross total invested capital, as at 31 December 2018, stood at GBP13.4 million. This includes our first investment in an IoT data analytics company, FundamentalVR, combined with several reinvestments into our existing portfolio resulting in a growth in our hard net asset value ("NAV") to GBP16.8 million, up 58% from GBP10.6 million in 2017. This fits with our strategy to deliver NAV growth for shareholders. Turning to our trading performance in 2018 we recognised a loss for the year of GBP0.3 million, compared to a loss of GBP1.7 million in 2017. As our investment in DA is based upon a US dollar value per share, the weakening of the pound resulted in a GBP0.4 million exchange rate gain compared to a GBP0.8 million exchange rate loss in 2017. We maintained the US dollar valuation of DA. Our administrative expenses were comparable to last year, reflecting a decrease in legal fees that was offset by other professional fees as we added new companies to our portfolio. Directors' fees increased as the scope of responsibilities expanded and time commitment to the company increased. Our remaining expenses were broadly flat. The Directors believe that 2019 will provide good opportunities for NAV growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies, additional equity investments by third parties into our portfolio companies and one or more investments in new portfolio companies. Investment Focus and Philosophy At Tern, we see the size, potential and promise of the Internet of Things ("IoT") market as an opportunity to create shareholder value through

