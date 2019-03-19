DJ Tern PLC: Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 19-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 March 2019 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Operational highlights · New investment made in IoT business: FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") · Notable commercial success in portfolio including new customer contracts for Device Authority Limited("DA") and a development agreement signed by FundamentalVR with the Mayo Clinic, USA. DA, FundamentalVR and InVMA Limited all continued to grow their revenues · Year-on-year turnover of principal portfolio companies from 2017 to 2018 increased by 58% (2016 to 2017: 126%) · Year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies from 2017 to 2018 was 52% (2016 to 2017: 55%) · Placing in July 2018 to raise GBP2.9 million before expenses, brought total fundraising in 2018 to GBP6 million before expenses (excluding funds secured through convertible loan note) · Net asset value increased, overheads kept under control: * Total assets 2018: GBP17,009,220 (2017: GBP11,069,300) * Net assets 2018: GBP16,751,773 (2017: GBP10,580,802) * Loss 2018: GBP312,564 (2017: GBP1,689,555 loss) Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "As one of the only dedicated investors in the high-growth IoT sector on AIM, Tern provides investors with an opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth of the IoT sector. With this in mind, we are pleased to see the NAV of our portfolio increase and our loss for the period decrease. Tern prides itself on its proactive approach to working with its investment companies, and the collaborative environment created through this way of working has delivered benefits for our portfolio during the period and post-period end." "Turnover and the number of employees across our principal portfolio companies continues to grow, and we have diversified our portfolio through the addition of FundamentalVR. We are very pleased with the commercial successes delivered by this new investment, as well as our other portfolio companies, and look forward to building our portfolio's NAV further in the year ahead. Having strengthened our financial position during the year, we are now well-placed to deliver additional diversification. This will be a priority and, having refined our investment strategy to focus on companies who provide commercial solutions to the healthcare industry and industrial use cases where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements, we feel we are well placed to invest in companies who operate in high-growth segments of the IoT market." "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and enthusiasm, our portfolio employees for their commitment, and our Directors for their dedication to the Company and its ongoing mission." Shareholder Communication A shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides will be held at 11:00 AM GMT on Wednesday 24 April 2019. The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the 2018 results and answer pre-submitted shareholder questions to the extent that he is able to do so. This will ensure there is an opportunity to ask questions for those shareholders who may be unable to attend the AGM. Full details of how to join the call will be provided in due course but Tern welcomes shareholder questions ahead of this via tern@newgatecomms.com. The Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 10:00 AM GMT on 23 April 2019. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call. Tern will also be attending Mello 2019 at The Clayton, 626 Chiswick High Road London, W4 5RY on Thursday 16 May. The directors will be available to meet with new and existing shareholders at this event. Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman Chairman's Statement In my second year as your non-executive Chairman I am pleased to report the continuing progress that we have made in growing our exciting portfolio of companies in the Internet of Things ("IoT") sector. This year has seen us make a new investment in FundamentalVR (FVRVS Limited), a company which revolutionises surgical training, practice, insight and measurement through its leading global Software as a Service ("SaaS") immersive simulation platform for medical and surgical education. We have also increased our investment in InVMA Limited, which has further diversified our portfolio, and although Device Authority Limited remains our most significant holding, we have reduced its impact compared to 2017 and we expect to do so further in 2019. Our management team has continued to work closely with our portfolio companies, providing operational support to give our investee companies a head-start in their plans to launch, to scale, to secure further funding and ultimately maximise returns on an eventual realisation. I would like to thank the Executive team on behalf of our shareholders for their hard work over the year. I look forward to another year of growth as we continue to build and diversify our portfolio in this exciting and fast growing market. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement I am pleased to report a year of substantial progress at Tern plc ("Tern") following the transformation of our investment strategy from taking long term controlling interests in businesses to focusing on an influential role. Tern provides investors with the opportunity to capitalise on the growth of IoT. We are building momentum and experiencing increased deal flow due to our ability to deploy our capital across a wider number of opportunities and reduce the potential reserve capital requirements as the investee company evolves. As a result, Tern is now working to build a broader base of high potential, value-creating portfolio companies with many opportunities being presented to us by other venture and risk capital investors. Overview Our investee companies continued to improve their performance with some notable commercial progress within the portfolio, including FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") securing an agreement with the Mayo Clinic in the USA and Device Authority ("DA") securing a contract with 3D Systems to provide robust IoT security for 3D printers. At the corporate level, Tern completed several significant funding transactions which strengthened our balance sheet. During 2018, the company raised approximately GBP6 million in new capital, in addition to the funds secured through the convertible loan note, each placement progressing with more favourable economics. The last placement in July 2018 raised approximately GBP2.9 million before expenses. This fund raising demonstrates the benefit of our public listing and the flexibility it gives our balance sheet for funding the development of exciting growth businesses. The funds raised during 2018 enabled the company to expand its portfolio by investing in disruptive high-growth IoT businesses and the gross total invested capital, as at 31 December 2018, stood at GBP13.4 million. This includes our first investment in an IoT data analytics company, FundamentalVR, combined with several reinvestments into our existing portfolio resulting in a growth in our hard net asset value ("NAV") to GBP16.8 million, up 58% from GBP10.6 million in 2017. This fits with our strategy to deliver NAV growth for shareholders. Turning to our trading performance in 2018 we recognised a loss for the year of GBP0.3 million, compared to a loss of GBP1.7 million in 2017. As our investment in DA is based upon a US dollar value per share, the weakening of the pound resulted in a GBP0.4 million exchange rate gain compared to a GBP0.8 million exchange rate loss in 2017. We maintained the US dollar valuation of DA. Our administrative expenses were comparable to last year, reflecting a decrease in legal fees that was offset by other professional fees as we added new companies to our portfolio. Directors' fees increased as the scope of responsibilities expanded and time commitment to the company increased. Our remaining expenses were broadly flat. The Directors believe that 2019 will provide good opportunities for NAV growth for Tern. We anticipate this to be achieved via the business expansion of our portfolio companies, additional equity investments by third parties into our portfolio companies and one or more investments in new portfolio companies. Investment Focus and Philosophy At Tern, we see the size, potential and promise of the Internet of Things ("IoT") market as an opportunity to create shareholder value through

investments in early-stage companies, by providing products and services associated with the IoT. Today, businesses are investing in cloud-based services and analytics, to make it easier and simpler to understand the performance of a product or a service offered that is IoT-enabled. Also, it will become increasingly seamless to gather real-time information so new products and services can be created. We believe that there are still challenges for the IoT market. The first is related to interoperability and the lack of a common connection layer. Many devices don't 'speak' using a common protocol to applications that rely on data being gathered, making the application design difficult and the data vulnerable. The second challenge is the inbound and outbound scale issue around device management, data collection, data storage and data analytics. We seek to invest in companies that address these issues. To solve these challenges requires the development of new commercial ecosystems to create a demand for firms that can manage different aspects of the technologies and capabilities that will be essential to the development of the IoT. The IoT market is growing rapidly and is maturing and segmenting into specific verticals. Tern has refined its investment philosophy to address this change, with the goal of realising faster revenue growth and market share gains within our portfolio, to ultimately result in increased value. We have expanded our investment criteria beyond companies who are targeting IoT security, IoT enablement, and IoT analytics with a narrower scope, to companies who provide commercial solutions to the healthcare industry and industrial use cases where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements. We believe that this will accelerate our development of a synergistic portfolio in which our companies can work together, learn from each other's market experiences and share industry connections. These market segments are global, speak a common language, have a large installed base of devices and are investing in all areas of IoT to create better products, customer satisfaction and patient outcomes. Through our network, our website and attendance at IoT events, we saw many interesting companies during 2018 with a variety of business models and innovations focused on the IoT. The UK technology market continues to support our thesis that local UK entrepreneurs can and are creating companies with unique IoT products that satisfy our investment requirements and have global potential. Our approach remains the same; select the most promising companies with strong teams and disruptive ideas targeting large market opportunities. We then use our experience to invest in those companies where we not only deliver funding, but also operational support and access to our network, particularly in the United States. This helps to grow and scale our portfolio and aid our companies achieve their ambitions. In addition, by taking a Board seat, we can apply our expertise beyond the original investment decision, supporting companies into fulfilling their potential for growth and market leadership and driving strong exit multiples. This creates a valuable network for the companies, focused on collaboration and commercial development. We believe that Tern is well positioned to provide investors access to high-growth private technology companies that they wouldn't otherwise be able to source or invest in directly. Portfolio Progress In 2018, the Tern team and our business partners worked extensively with the management of our investee companies as we looked to improve performance and accelerate growth. We supported a refinement of the go-to-market models of our companies to reflect a more narrowed focus on healthcare and specific areas of industrial IoT. We also hosted several CEO round-tables to help leverage synergies to drive business expansion and success. Device Authority Limited ("DA") 2018 was a transitional year for DA. The company continued to expand its ecosystem of partners, which is a critical component of their go-to-market strategy, although we were disappointed by the delay in generating revenue during the first half of the year. DA did secure additional working capital of $2.9 million between November 2017 and December 2018 from its investor group, Alsop Louie Partners, George Samenuk and the Company, through a convertible loan note facility to execute its business plan, this enabled the development of blockchain support, key Thingworx interfaces and cloud platforms for AWS and Azure. DA also solved several critical product issues and introduced many new product enhancements to improve product market fit, particularly for the Healthcare market segment. As a result, proof of concept ("POC") time frames shortened and the company began securing new contracts in the second half of the year. We also believe the concentrating of DA's primary market focus to healthcare and high value industrial IoT has and will continue to improve their commercial success. For example, the global IoT medical devices market is projected to reach USD 63.43 billion by 2023 from USD 20.59 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period (source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-medical-device-market-1 5629287.htm [1]). While the healthcare industry can benefit tremendously from the IoT, a number of stringent security, compliance and operational complexities need to be addressed for this market. Maintaining the privacy of patient records is paramount to healthcare as it is to protecting the intellectual property of products and processes for industry. The first requirement is to have strong mutual authentication between devices, applications and users. The second is to ensure the sensitive information flows all the way from source to destination, encrypted to meet the compliance requirements such as HIPAA and EU GDPR. DA's KeyScaler platform is ideally suited to meet these challenges. Tern, in its role as Board advisor, worked with DA to address the issues under its control and as the company enters 2019, we believe the product and POC issues have been tackled. This has been reflected by the company's commercial traction and announcement in December 2018 that it had secured a five-year contract with a leading medical device manufacturer, which has an anticipated value to DA of in excess of $1 million over the life of the contract. Sales wins achieved in the fourth quarter will begin shipping in volumes during 2019 and we believe that this will form the corner-stone of sustainable commercial success. FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") During 2018, Tern was excited to have the opportunity to invest in FundamentalVR, a leading Virtual Reality ("VR") training and data analysis technology platform. FundamentalVR is led by surgical training experts and leading technologists with a mission to revolutionise surgical training by bringing simulation into the hands of medical professionals around the world, using low cost, easily accessible technology. FundamentalVR's unique software platform takes advantage of readily available VR software and devices, such as the Facebook owned Oculus Rift, and combines it with cutting edge haptics to create a simulation system that can be used on any modern PC set up. Using computer learning, the software platform works together with haptic hardware devices to simulate the physical sensation of operating on human tissue. It also has the capability to provide artificial intelligence ("AI") driven real-time feedback, procedure correction data and best practice insight. The result is a simulation system that provides surgeons with a more hands-on experience to be better prepared professionals, resulting in better patient outcomes. FundamentalVR's goal is to transform the way surgeons prepare, practice and refine their skills. The company has built an immersive, surgical simulation application platform, Fundamental Surgery, to provide medical professionals with the opportunity to rehearse, practice and test themselves within a safe, controllable space that is as close to real life as possible. Additionally, this same platform enables healthcare companies, to create a new way to develop, train and measure the introduction of new medical devices and drug delivery systems to surgeons in a safe and repeatable way. The cost of medical care and mistakes continues to grow across the globe, with the industry lacking an effective practice and rehearsal solution and quality data on medical and surgical capability, which Fundamental Surgery can now provide. During 2018 Tern made two direct investments totalling GBP1.9 million into FundamentalVR, our second following FundamentalVR's signing of a three year term joint development agreement with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research ("the Mayo Clinic"), the U.S. leading academic medical centre, which will see the two parties collaborating on a range of simulation and education products with an initial focus on the general surgery area. Additionally, the current release of the Fundamental Surgery platform is now live in the Mayo Clinic's world-renowned simulation centres located in Rochester, Arizona and Florida. InVMA Limited ("InVMA") InVMA continued to make progress during the year. Since our initial investment in 2017, we have seen the business grow its revenue year on year

in 2018 compared to 2017, with ten new customer engagements including important wins at industrial leaders like ESAB (part of Colefax), Bernard Matthews, GKN and Kohler Mira. Also, their new partnership with DMS, a UK industrial maintenance company, has generated more than a dozen AssetMinder opportunities with important wins at Yorkshire Water and JLR. AssetMinder is a strategic product for InVMA as it builds on the trend within the Industrial IoT ("IIoT") to use intelligent sensors to connect and collect important data to create a proactive performance and maintenance strategy for assets. AssetMinder allows companies across all industries to monitor and manage critical equipment and resources from the data gathered and to generate alerts to intervene and protect their operations from costly down-time and potential costly catastrophic outcomes. The AssetMinder product is positioned in the Remote Monitoring and Control Market which is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.47% and is expected to be valued at USD 27.11 billion by 2023. During 2018, InVMA, with the support of the Tern investment director, acquired the intellectual property and other assets from AMIHO Technology of Cambridge. AMIHO Technology was founded in 2009 to solve difficult environmental logistical problems of remote connectivity for smart sensors and data collection gateways, for example, smart meters in the energy industry. Their intellectual property is a series of wireless radio frequency modules, specifically, long range ("LoRa") and meter-bus ("MBus") protocols, stand-alone protocol stacks and evaluation kits. Prior to its acquisition, the product suite achieved commercial success and is currently installed in over 250,000 smart meters in Eastern Europe. We believe these products add to the design service capabilities of InVMA to help customers integrate the technology into their products and to the many facets of our other portfolio companies where robust IoT connectivity is a requirement. flexiOPS Limited ("flexiOPS") 2018 has proved to be a pivotal year for flexiOPS. We originally believed that the business could have been a source of valuable technology expertise to assist current and future Tern portfolio companies. Unfortunately, the company has been seriously affected by the political situation in Europe and the UK and its ability to participate in European grants and therefore the company decided to exit that part of its business. They are now focusing on the company's IoT mesh networking assets and expanding its mission following the purchase of a controlling interest in Wyld Technologies Limited ("Wyld Technologies"), a mesh networking company in 2017. During 2018, as part of its expanded role and mission, Wyld began expanding its product platform base by developing the application, thus enabling Wyld Fusion to support the adoption and use of their Wyld Mesh networking product. Wyld Fusion allows devices and people to receive individual or aggregated data from an application, or series of applications, in real time. Wyld Fusion delivers timely, actionable information across the mesh to the right people, things and locations, securely. It enables informed business decisions and reduces operational risk (real time data selection) with a high degree of flexibility and complexity. As an outcome from this expansion of the Wyld Technologies' mission in flexiOPS, we believe Wyld Mesh, with Wyld Fusion, will enable flexiOPS to offer a Content Delivery Network combining real-time data streaming with our powerful device-to-device mesh network. Their vision is to make Wyld software the platform of choice for large enterprise companies, governments and smart cities to leverage the power of crowds to automate and accelerate their tailored messaging in large retail facilities and large entertainment venues, in response to critical events in what are typically challenging and hostile environments. Subsequent to the year end, the AMIHO Technology assets were purchased by flexiOPS from InVMA to form a new compelling proposition in the IoT embedded communications industry and flexiOPS was renamed Wyld Networks Limited. Summary The investment portfolio made good progress in 2018, leaving Tern well positioned for 2019 and beyond. I would like to thank our staff, business partners and portfolio companies for their commitment and contribution to this positive performance. As ever, I would also like to extend the Board's thanks to all our stakeholders for their continued support. With a larger and maturing portfolio and an expanded pipeline of opportunities, we look to 2019 with continued confidence. Albert Sisto Chief Executive Officer Strategic Report Business review The Company is positioned as a quoted platform to invest in, develop and sell private software companies with proven technology, based in the UK and Europe but with global opportunities and ambitions. These businesses are predominantly in the Internet of Things sector. The 2018 results have been materially impacted by a fair value uplift of GBP0.8 million, of which GBP0.4 million is due to an exchange rate gain on the revaluation of the Device Authority investment at the balance sheet date. Directors fees increased and legal fees were lower but offset by other one-off professional fees. Overall, administrative expenses were comparable to 2017. Future developments As explained in the CEO's Statement the Company has undertaken a series of initiatives to position the Company for lasting success in its focused market sector and has continued to build a portfolio of investments and a pipeline of investment opportunities in IoT Security, IoT enablement and IoT analytics. The Board has given consideration to the impact of Brexit on the investment portfolio and has concluded that it does not envisage a material impact on performance given the majority of opportunities for the portfolio are in the UK and the USA. Brexit impact has also been considered within the principal business risks and uncertainties set out later in this section. *Key performance indicators * The Company's principal activity is that of investing in companies. Accordingly, the Company's financial Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are focused on return on investment; delivering consistent investee company turnover growth; and focusing on year-on-year net asset growth. These indicators are monitored closely by the Board and the details of performance against these are given below. The return on investments: Unrealised · Device Authority's underlying US dollar value remains unchanged, however the fair value is based on the probability of each of the various conversion options, with the value of each conversion option being weighted based on the probability of its exercise. A pound sterling increase has been reflected due to the weakening currency when revaluing the investment using the 2018 year end exchange rate; · flexiOPS Limited is valued at fair value which takes into account the cost of investment in Wyld Technologies Limited. InVMA Limited is also valued at fair value and the price of the most recent valuation is taken into account.; · FVRVS Limited ("FundamentalVR") is held at fair value where the price of the most recent valuation has been taken into account; · Push Technology Limited has been revalued in line with IFRS to a level consistent with recent fund raisings. Seal Software Group Limited's US dollar fair value remains unchanged, although a weakening of the pound sterling has resulted in a small increase in its pound sterling valuation; and · These investee companies are early stage businesses in emerging markets where there is a lack of comparative businesses available on which to provide a comparable valuation and therefore value has been based on an assessment of numerous factors: the underlying value of the Device Authority patent portfolio, the multiples achieved in comparable markets on recent transactions, and an assessment by the Board on the strength of the sales pipeline and achievability of the 2019 sales forecast. The net assets of the Company at 31 December 2018 were GBP16,751,773 (2017: GBP10,580,802). The net assets per ordinary share as at 31 December 2018 were 7.1p (2017: 7.38p). Investee company turnover growth: the year-over-year growth in the aggregate revenue of our principal portfolio companies (excluding Seal and Push) increased by 58% from calendar year 2017 to 2018 (126% from calendar year 2016 to calendar year 2017) which provides an indication of growth in the overall portfolio. The Company has non-financial KPIs which are also monitored regularly by the Board. These non-financial KPIs are focused around the number and quality of investment opportunities seen, as assessed by reviewing all opportunities at the monthly Board meeting and the investee company employee number growth in our portfolio companies. We believe these factors help serve as leading indicators of the future performance and our impact on our stakeholders. Investee company employee number growth (excluding Seal and Push) increased by 52% from calendar year 2017 to calendar year 2018 (55% from calendar year 2016 to calendar year 2017), highlighting a continuing growth in the portfolio overall. Financial risk management objectives and policies Principal business risks and uncertainties The management of the business and the nature of the Company's strategy are subject to a number of risks. The directors have set out below the principal

March 19, 2019 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)