

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Construction, services and property group Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Andrew Davies as Chief Executive with effect from April 15, 2019.



Davies succeeds Haydn Mursell, who resigned as CEO in January. The company then had appointed Chairman Philip Cox to act as Executive Chairman, working closely with Finance Director Bev Dew and Chief Operating Officer Claudio Veritiero.



The company now said that with effect from April 15, Cox will resume his role as Non-Executive Chairman.



From 2014 to 2018, Davies was the Chief Executive Officer of Wates Group Limited, the construction, developments and property services group. In October 2017, he was announced as the Chief Executive of Carillion plc but, before he took up the role, Carillion became insolvent in January 2018.



Prior to leading Wates, Davies spent over 28 years with BAE Systems plc.



Davies said, 'Kier has established market-leading positions through developing long-term client relationships and delivering excellent client service. I look forward to leading Kier in consolidating those positions and to bringing a renewed focus on simplifying the Group, improving cashflow generation and reducing net debt, whilst maintaining the Group's disciplined approach to risk management.'



