Room40 uses Nokia's machine-learning powered video, audio and IoT analytics to flag emergencies and crime at service stations, parking lots and construction sites

Nokia Scene Analytics (https://spacetimeinsight.com/scene-analytics/) solution processes thousands of simultaneous streams from CCTV cameras, audio and IoT sensor data, allowing for real-time incident alerts

Security teams are immediately notified when the solution flags emergencies and criminal activity such as vandalism, theft and drug and human trafficking

Solution leverages existing CCTV infrastructure and new audio and IoT sensors for lower-cost solution

19 March 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Room40, a company specializing in context aware and audio security monitoring analytics solutions, has adopted Nokia Scene Analytics in its video and audio security monitoring analytics solution to increase security and safety in various sites across Belgium. The solution will use machine-learning algorithms to identify anomalies in thousands of simultaneous streams of video, audio and sensor information, and flag incidents in real-time.

Highway service stations are often the site of vandalism, theft and coordinated drug and human trafficking. The cost of 24/7 video and audio monitoring, either by personnel or software, is prohibitively expensive. Room40 and Vias Institute, the Belgian knowledge center for road safety and security, are jointly tackling this issue on Belgian highways and other public spaces using the Nokia Scene Analytics solution. The same solutions will also become available for construction companies to monitor productivity and safety on site.

Typically, up to 99 percent of video, audio and sensor data is normal behavior. The Nokia Scene Analytics software uses machine-learning to establish what is 'normal', enabling it to track and record only irregular behavior that might be connected to safety or security incidents. This reduces the amount of data to process and more quickly and efficiently alerts personnel to incidents. It is also capable of extracting information from older, low-resolution CCTV cameras, as well as audio and other IoT sensors, which protects investment and lowers costs.

Harald Oymans, CEO and co-founder of Room40, said: "In a world that changes so drastically almost every minute, it is of the utmost importance to be able to see what's really there. Scenario based patterns only provide insight in what was, not in what is. The self-learning capability of Nokia Scene Analytics enhances true insight in what's really there, therefore enhancing the existing knowledge base with new information based patterns, which in turn enable the collection of the really needed data. In short, Nokia Scene Analytics enables true insights in a quickly changing world without any human assumptions, and in doing so it enables the structural growth of knowledge."

JoseeLoudiadis, Vice President Enterprise Analytics and IoT, said: "Real-life situations require an intelligent platform that can proactively detect, select, and track only relevant video streams for a variety of surveillance tasks. An important element of our Future X for industries strategy, the Nokia Scene Analytics software is a game-changing solution to the problem of security monitoring and will have wide-ranging applications in many other smart city and industrial applications. We are very proud to work with Room40 and VIAS to develop this security solution and help make Belgian highway service stations safer."

About Room40

Room40 is a Belgian start-up specialized in contextual solutions for information overload by using text, video, images and sound. These solutions are made by an experienced team of specialists with various backgrounds and expertise. For more information, visit the Room40 website: www.roomfourzero.com (https://nokia-my.sharepoint.com/personal/sarah_miller_nokia_com/Documents/PR%20folder/Enterprise/R40/www.roomfourzero.com)

About Nokia Scene Analytics

Nokia Scene Analytics analyzes motion flow to detect anomalies and combines this with deep learning to deliver enhanced detection capabilities. Scene Analytics is built upon Nokia Bell Labs World Wide Streams (WWS) which processes these computer vision algorithms in real-time. Unlike many security solutions that have to be programmed to recognize security scenarios, Scene Analytics' ML software can learn what is normal. This gives it the ability to identify anomalous behavior that might not be anticipated by scenario-based (deep learning only) solutions. Room 40 will leverage existing Nokia algorithms, but will also be able to develop their own algorithms and integrate them into the product.

About Nokia for Industries

Nokia has deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks with leading utilities, railways, air traffic controllers, mining companies, banks and healthcare institutions around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging our decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture - which includes emerging technologies such as advanced data streaming and analytics -- offers a framework for how companies can seize the Industry 4.0 opportunity.

