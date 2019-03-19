Lifesize Inc.: Lifesize Introduces New Icon 300 and Icon 500 to Bring 4K Video Conferencing and Content Sharing to Meeting Spaces of All Sizes

MADRID, Spain, March 19, 2019, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced its new Icon 300 and Icon 500 meeting room systems, the latest in Lifesize's family of next-generation devices. Purpose-built for Lifesize's cloud-based video conferencing service, the Icon 300 and Icon 500 expand Lifesize's portfolio of 4K-capable solutions, bringing immersive collaboration experiences to smaller huddle rooms and mid-sized meeting spaces as organizations expand video conferencing beyond the boardroom.



Frost and Sullivan estimates that there are more than 32 million huddle rooms worldwide; however, less than two percent of rooms are video-enabled today. With huddle-room meetings predicted to represent almost 70 percent of all video conferencing meetings by 2022, organizations are rapidly looking to deploy cost-effective solutions designed to improve internal and external video collaboration and content sharing in these smaller meeting spaces.

"Today, meetings are becoming shorter, more frequent and less structured, with workers joining remotely and collaboration happening when work dictates instead of during prescheduled intervals," said Craig Malloy, Lifesize CEO. "Smaller meeting spaces and huddle rooms play a critical role in organic collaboration, but they are lacking technologically when compared to larger meeting spaces. To bring video collaboration to the entire business, organizations need cost-effective ways to provide employees with video quality that rivals the in-room meeting experience coupled with a familiar, intuitive interface that makes video conferencing second nature. That's exactly what we are delivering with the new Icon 300 and 500."

The new line of Lifesize systems provides the best-possible meeting experience for small and mid-sized meeting spaces.



Icon 300: Designed specifically for small spaces, the Icon 300's flexible design fits perfectly in huddle rooms or mini meeting areas and comes equipped with advanced capabilities, including an ultrawide field of view to easily see everyone in the room, support for stunning 4K full-motion content sharing and incredible audio engineered for greater noise reduction. The Icon 300 is immediately available with pricing beginning at $2,999

Icon 500: The new Icon 500 brings full-motion 4K content sharing and intelligent 4K video-quality to medium-sized rooms, along with support for dual displays and integrated 5x zoom to ensure meeting participants and content are presented in the highest-possible fidelity, even in bandwidth-constrained organizations. The Icon 500 is immediately available for pre-order with general availability expected in Summer 2019

Built for the cloud, the Lifesize Icon systems are continually upgraded and backed by 24/7/365 support, providing businesses with peace of mind and seamless updates for new capabilities.

Lifesize will showcase the new Icon 300 and 500 during Enterprise Connect 2019, March 18-20, at booth #1233. For more information about the Lifesize family of 4K video conferencing solutions, visit www.lifesize.com .

About Lifesize

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment to help you present your business in the best light. Recognized as Frost & Sullivan's Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world's first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture. Together with a full suite of integrations and offerings designed for businesses of any size, Lifesize sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. To see why companies like Yelp, Netflix and Major League Baseball rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize .

Media Contact:

Ed Cruz, LEWIS

PR@lifesize.com