

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) reported revenue (retail) of 404.0 million pounds for the 13 weeks to 3 March 2019, up 11.2% from prior year. The Group noted that the growth in retail revenue was impacted by the fire at CFC3 in Andover in February, equivalent to 1.2% of sales in the quarter. Average orders per week were 314 thousand, up 11.3% year-over-year.



Tim Steiner, Ocado's CEO, said: 'Our first quarter was characterised by continued strong underlying growth in Ocado Retail but also the initial impact of the fire at our CFC in Andover on our headline numbers. The fire has been a setback, but it will be only a temporary one. Over the last few weeks, our teams have been working hard to minimise any disruption to our customers.'



