Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.03.2019 | 09:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q4 2018 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 19th of March, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.

The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
Washington DC Local number +1-202-204-1514
The meeting code is Corral Q4.

For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q4-2018-presentation,c2765812

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2765812/1009533.pdf

CPH Q4 2018 presentation

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil-omringat-av-vatten-hamn-och-fartyg,c2593219

Preemraff-lysekil-omringat av vatten hamn och fartyg


© 2019 PR Newswire