

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that the company became victim of a cyber-attack on March 19. IT-systems in most business areas are impacted and it is switching to manual operations as far as possible, the company noted. Norsk Hydro said the company is working to contain and neutralize the attack, but does not yet know the full extent of the situation.



The company's official website was also not available, as of the time of the announcement.



On Monday, the Norwegian aluminium company announced that it has appointed Hilde Merete Aasheim as its new President and CEO. He is currently executive vice president and head of Hydro's Primary Metal business area.



