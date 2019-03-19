The study measures the total economic impact of Tinyclues' campaign intelligence solution on marketing revenue and productivity.

Tinyclues releases the results of a new, commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, at E-commerce One to One in Monaco, a leading event for retail and e-commerce experts. Tinyclues will be in Monaco for the full 3-day event, where it will also host a conference with Conforama, focused on Tinyclues' role in the home furnishing leader's digital transformation.

The Forrester TEI study is based on an independent case analysis of a large retailer who has used Tinyclues' solution for several years and measures the solution's 3-year economic impact on the company. The findings reveal additional 3-year campaign revenue of $9 million (€8 million) present value and an ROI of 199%. The study also uncovered a number of quantified benefits experienced by the retailer:

Better targeted email campaigns, with higher message relevancy and up to 30% uplift in revenue.

New revenue streams from campaigns that were previously not possible to target, including new and niche products.

Higher-performing trade marketing campaigns, driving partners to spend more on these campaigns.

Improved customer experience, fewer opt-outs and higher customer lifetime value, once the retailer entrusted its entire fatigue management strategy to Tinyclues.

Gains in productivity for campaign managers and data scientists.

"Tinyclues has changed the way we think about customer marketing" 1, explained the retailer's digital marketing director. "Before, we had a traditional, 'one-to-many' approach. Now, we are at 'one-to-few' and tomorrow we will be 'one-to-one'. That's a real game changer. We know that one of the keys for success in retail is personalization, and Tinyclues helps us in this journey." 1

Tinyclues offers a new, unique targeting and planning experience for marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to allow B2C marketers to find the future buyers for any product, easily and with unparalleled precision.

For Tinyclues founder and CEO David Bessis, the TEI findings are a welcome validation: "Marketers love Tinyclues because they see successful results within a very short period of time. On average, our clients have measured +79% campaign revenue, -80% time spent on campaign creation, -19% unsubscribes and +51% client engagement. To have Tinyclues' economic impact confirmed in a study by a leading analyst like Forrester reinforces our vision of how campaign intelligence is reinventing marketing and transforming businesses."

Tinyclues will be present at the leading retail event E-commerce One to One Monaco from

March 19-21, and will take the stage with Conforama's own Romain Roulleau, Deputy CEO Digital Customer. Conforama will provide an exclusive look at their digital transformation project, and how Tinyclues has helped them to reinvent their relationship marketing communications through personalized, more relevant campaigns, with an immediate effect on revenue. The presentation will be held March 19 at 3pm, in Room 1.

