

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as investors watched fresh developments on Brexit negotiations and awaited key central bank meetings this week for directional cues.



After the speaker of Britain's parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said that Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal would probably not be put to a vote in the British parliament this week.



French politics also remained in focus, with the government deciding to ban potentially violent protests in key areas, following a surge of violence during Yellow Vest demonstrations over the weekend.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points or 0.22 percent at 5,425 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



In stock-specific action, AXA edged up 0.6 percent after the insurer said it would reduce stake in AXA Equitable Holdings through a secondary offering.



