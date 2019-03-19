At the request of Hanza Holding AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North premier is to cease. Provided that Hanza Holding AB's applies and will be approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier will be on March 22, 2019, and from March 25, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on March 22, 2019. Short name: HANZA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005878543 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100972 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.