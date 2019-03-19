

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German ZEW economic sentiment index for March and Eurozone construction output for January are scheduled for release at 6:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro retreated against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback. Against the yen, it rose.



The euro was worth 126.32 against the yen, 1.1350 against the greenback, 1.1349 against the franc and 0.8552 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX