

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session, as investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front and looked ahead to the Fed and BoE policy meetings this week for clues about the likely path of global interest rates.



After the speaker of Britain's parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said that Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal would probably not be put to a vote in the British parliament this week.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at 384.06 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Monday.



The German DAX was rising 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.4 percent.



Higher copper prices helped lift mining stocks, with Anglo American and Rio Tinto rising over 1 percent while Antofagasta climbed as much as 4.7 percent.



Sainsbury's rallied 2.3 percent in London. The Financial Times reported that the U.K. grocer and Walmart's Asda would provide a more specific commitment to cut prices in a bid to save their proposed tie-up.



Online supermarket Ocado jumped 3.4 percent after it unveiled plans to establish an office in the Washington, D.C. metro area for its Ocado Solutions technology business.



AXA edged up 0.7 percent after the French insurer said it would reduce stake in AXA Equitable Holdings through a secondary offering.



German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie was fluctuating after the company warned it sees lower EBITDA in 2019.



