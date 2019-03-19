Scan Global Logistics Aim for the Global E-commerce Market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International freight forwarding company, Scan Global Logistics aim for the globally expanding e-commerce market. They now launch a new easily integrated plug-and-play fulfilment solution that will enable any brand seamlessly to do B2C and B2B business locally and globally. A customer centric solution, which is supported by a global network of fulfillment centers in Europe, Asia and North America.

"Online sales has been booming the last number of years and it will continue to change the consumer's buying behavior in the years to come. Logistics, people and technology plays a crucial role for brands to succeed in the future B2C and B2B market and our wish is to make it a little less complicated for our customers to grow their business in existing and new markets," says Hans Elmegaard, CEO, SGL E-Commerce.

The solution is appealing to any business format and size of e-commerce business as it is highly scalable and the startup costs to go internationally are low. Being able to provide variable costs based on a brand's sales activities is attractive to most small and medium brands with ambitions to grow their business internationally.

"As a leading logistics company, Scan Global Logistics is always looking to improve business opportunities for ourselves and our customers. Our new e-commerce solution is a natural part of our growth strategy and plays well into the needs and demands of the rapidly growing international e-commerce market. Together with our final mile offerings we believe it will have a major impact on our business," says Allan Melgaard, Group CEO, Scan Global Logistics.

Read more about our SGL E-commerce (www.scangl.com/e-commerce) or watch our e-commerce film (https://vimeo.com/320472174).

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics is a Nordic based full-service global freight forwarding provider with 1600 employees working out of 96 offices in 26 countries, specialized in complex logistics solutions. The Group offers customers a wide range of global transportation and logistics supply chain solutions with a complete coverage on air, ocean and overland transportation.

For more information, please contact:

Allan Melgaard, Group CEO, Scan Global Logistics

Tel: +45-3248-0045, e-mail: am@scangl.com

Hans Elmegaard, CEO SGL E-commerce, Scan Global Logistics

Tel: +4532480052, e-mail: helm@scangl.com

