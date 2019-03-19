Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV) 19-March-2019 / 10:17 GMT/BST London, UK, 19 March 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV)* Positive progress in Nuevolution's ROR?t partnership with Almirall has triggered a EUR1m milestone payment (SEK10.5m) and we continue to forecast that it will enter the clinic in 2019. FY18 was defined by the progress in the Amgen partnership as it opted in for two oncology programmes, further validating Nuevolution's Chemetics technology. In Nuevolution's BET-BD1 programme, a development candidate (NUE20798) has been nominated; data in animal cancer models highlight that it may have synergistic effects in combination with immunotherapies. The FY18 net loss was down year-on-year to SEK99.7m (from SEK117.5m) as a result of lower R&D costs. Net cash of SEK108m (FY17: SEK110.6m) should fund operations into 2020. We value Nuevolution at SEK20.7/share. We value Nuevolution at SEK20.7/share (SEK1,026m), vs SEK19.7/share (SEK974m) previously. The increase in value is driven by the rolling forward of our model, and we have updated net cash and FX rates. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734 Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Dr Sean Conroy, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 789061 19-March-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=48ab02dda5c4f5401fabe1cf4fca70c3&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=789061&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

