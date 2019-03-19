Follow-on Biologics Market Growth, Size, Statistics, Key Trends, Developments & Opportunities: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Follow-on Biologics Market is set to grow at an exponential CAGR by the year 2028 attributed to its proven results in developing bio-similar drugs for treating chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Biosimilars have the potential to offer patients and physicians additional options for the treatment of serious illnesses. "Advancement of technology and the growing investment in research activities have developed more competent antibodies and biologics medicine that has potentially outperformed the prevailing biosimilars." The financial burden on pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop patented drugs is a major factor responsible for the hampered market growth. Emerging entrants are taking advantage of the price sensitive market space to develop cost-effective drugs and is, therefore, fueling follow-on biologics market growth. Also, the global escalation of geriatric population is further boosting the adoption of follow-on biologics products.

However, an integral complication of biologics and the proprietary manufacturing process to replicate an original biologic medicine, have often posed several challenges to host optimized drug benefits. These medicines are highly sensitive to the corresponding environmental condition that they are stored in and often affects its utility. Therefore, to achieve the productivity and reliability of this medicine, the suppliers have ensured strategies to maximize the possible capital investments. Therapeutic submarkets of Follow-on Biologics Market include Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Insulin, Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), Growth hormones, Fusion proteins, Erythropoietin (EPO), Interferons, and Fertility hormones. Based on application, the market has been segmented into blood disorders, growth hormone deficiencies, chronic and autoimmune diseases, oncology diseases, and others. Many geographies have gained the official approval for commercialization of trading these products. The comprehensive overview of the Follow-on Biologics Market has identified North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific as the key regions.

The major players have gained cost advantage in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa to deploy lucrative follow-on biologics products. Europe was a pioneer to develop follow-on biologics guidelines in the year 2005 and was accepted as a worldwide template, which was subsequently revisited and reformed in the year 2015. An increasing assessment from financial organizations, government, and other regulatory bodies is influencing the effective research methodology and an in-depth exploration of business strategies to be adopted by the prominent market players. Comprehensive Follow-on Biologics Market share analysis of the competitive landscape has generated highlights on leading product launches, altering market trends and futuristic opportunities in identifying key marketing pockets. They have successfully counterfeit original drugs with the help of several pre-clinical assessments, clinical trials, partnership and co-development strategies, joint ventures, etc. The leading players are keen on repositioning their strategic agendas from commercialization approvals to gain Follow-on Biologics Market capitalization. Mylan and Biocon entered into a collaboration to exercise the sale of first ever biosimilar of trastuzumab in India. In Europe, Hospira cited to commercialize the approved biosimilar version of monoclonal antibody drug.

The global Follow-on Biologics market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Follow-on Biologics from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Follow-on Biologics market.

- Leading players of Follow-on Biologics including:

Sandoz

Pfizer

Teva Pahrmaceutical

Celltrion

Biocon

Amgen

Samsung Biologics

Mylan

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Stada Arzneimittel AG

-Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Peptides

- Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

- Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

- Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.) South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.) Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

