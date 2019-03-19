Android OS Disrupts the Automotive OS Market with its Superior Upgradability and Over-the-air Support

Partnerships among software developers and automotive OEMs expand application opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Google'sAndroid automotive OS and Linux are likely to challenge the incumbent QNX, with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Audi, Volkswagen, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance opting for Android in their next-generation vehicles. QNX, a subsidiary of Blackberry, provides rich ecosystem support covering every layer of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), but automakers are showing a preference for an OS that allows them to enhance the user experience by leveraging consumer electronics (CE)-based technology. By enabling access to Google Play Store, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and other proprietary application programming interfaces (APIs) from Google, Android Automotive could well emerge the market leader by 2025.

"Android is well positioned to target the application layer of IVI, where over-the-air (OTA) and upgrades are crucial. Its strength in CE and regular updates of OS and interface will be a value addition," said Anubhav Grover,Research Analyst,Mobility. "Furthermore, with a massive developer base and scalable hardware, Android is capable of seamlessly adding new apps and options as a part of the user interface (UI)."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Automotive Operating Systems Market, Forecast to 2025, analyses the strategies, competitive landscape, business models, and future focus areas of OEMs, Tier-I suppliers, and security start-up companies. It covers key trends and recent developments in the global market and discusses the different types of OS available to the automotive industry. It also provides conclusions and recommendations based on the current value chain dynamics.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3ao

"There is also increased focus on integrating multiple human-machine interfaces (HMIs) with automotive digital cockpits, which will, in turn, enable the integration of multiple OS at different safety levels into a single multicore system," noted Grover. "Centralisation of millions of apps and functions will help the OS to evolve into a full-fledged connected car platform."

OEMs are also building their own proprietary software OS and car-specific, in-house voice assistants. Automotive OS ecosystem participants will look to tap the growth opportunities offered by:

Partnering with OEMs, academic institutions, and technology developers to enhance OTA and security in connected vehicles.

Adopting open-source tech to guard against software incompatibility in a fragmented market.

to guard against software incompatibility in a fragmented market. Developing Internet of Things ( IoT ) OS to resolve the complexities inherent in cloud computing and mobility .

( ) OS to resolve the complexities inherent in and . Targeting the mid-to-low consumer segments as they increase demand for IVI.

Providing services such as real-time traffic information ( RTTI ), point-of-interest ( POI ), 3D maps , and dynamic routing .

( ), ( ), , and . Shortening the time-to-market.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market, Forecast to 2025

MD78-18

Contact:

Kristi Cekani

Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133

E: kristi.cekani@frost.com

http://www.frost.com