Stockholders agree to hefty dilution of their shareholding in order to raise funds to pay looming HK$1 billion debt, with state-owned entities including a designated buyout fund due to control up to a third of the new business.Chinese solar project developer Panda Green looks set to be almost one-third owned by state owned bodies after shareholders yesterday approved a plan to issue new stock amounting to more than 68% of the currently issued share capital. With the race on to pay a HK$1 billion debt that is reportedly due to fall for repayment by May, shareholders in the former United PV Group ...

