Mobidiag will showcase its fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions

Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, will be attending the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 13-16 April 2019. Organised by Europe's leading society in clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, the ECCMID annual meeting brings together leading experts from around the world, including innovative commercial companies specializing in diagnostics.

Mobidiag will be hosting an Exhibit Booth (#1.62, Hall 3) at ECCMID. The Company will demonstrate its proprietary diagnostic solutions, Amplidiag and Novodiag and showcase how these can be used to provide fast, accurate and accessible solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and, particularly in antimicrobial resistance.

Mobidiag has made significant progress in recent months, including:

Mobidiag Joint Venture with Autobio Diagnostics and €10m equity investment (17/12/18)

Mobidiag Announces Release of Novodiag CarbaR+ test allowing rapid, cost-effective molecular testing for 'superbacteria' and associated drug resistance (19/01/19)

CarbaR+ test allowing rapid, cost-effective molecular testing for 'superbacteria' and associated drug resistance (19/01/19) Mobidiag signed multiple international agreements for distribution of its Amplidiag and Novodiag diagnostic solutions (25/02/19)

Mobidiag's management, R&D and commercial marketing teams will be available to address any questions. If you would like to arrange a meeting with the team, please contact the Company by email: sales@mobidiag.com

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose affordable, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

