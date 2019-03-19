SoftWatch: Red Energy is Maximizing its G Suite Usage with Softwatch OptimizeIT SaaS Solution

Softwatch usage analysis provides vital information that enables Red Energy to significantly drive its G Suite adoption and remove MS Office licenses

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Softwatch, a leader in Application Usage Analytics, announced today that Red Energy Pty Ltd., a supplier of electricity and gas to retail customers in Australia, has successfully implemented Softwatch OptimizeIT service to maximize its adoption and usage of G Suite.

At the time of implementing G Suite in 2017, Red Energy Ltd. was interested in ensuring that it used G Suite to its full potential. The main goal was to maximize the use of the G Suite toolset, so the company decided to implement Softwatch usage analysis solutions to get an in-depth view into usage patterns of MS office, file sharing and other applications, and based on that design, execute a G Suite adoption initiative.

"The specific information provided by Softwatch's analysis gives us the empirical evidence to focus on the areas of 'quick wins' to move a number of our users from the Microsoft toolset to G Suite. After this, Softwatch continued to provide more detailed analytics to help investigate and better understand our 'more intensive' Microsoft Office users, which helped with migrating them to the Google G Suite tools," said Lucy Aston, CIO at Red Energy.

Aston added: "Softwatch has been a valuable tool during the process of migrating to G Suite. We have been very happy with the results and information it has provided." Results of the Softwatch analysis revealed that Red Energy could reduce its dependency on its legacy productivity suite by more than 90 percent.

"We are very pleased to continue serving Red Energy and help them in managing the adoption of G Suite services," said Lea Gilovitz, Customer Success Executive at Softwatch. 'Following the successful implementation of our OptimizeIT service, Red Energy has expanded its projects' scope and are now using Softwatch's Chromebook Adoption Readiness tool in order to detect cloud workers and introduce Chromebook devices to their environment.'

About Red Energy

Red Energy Pty Ltd. supplies electricity and gas to retail customers in Australia. It also provides renewable energy home solutions, including solar and battery, and energy monitoring solutions in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Cremorne, Australia. www.redenergy.com.au

About Softwatch

Softwatch is a leader in Application Usage analytics. With its SaaS solution, it enables enterprises to effectively manage the transition of business applications to the cloud, optimize their hybrid cloud environment and reduce software spending. The Israel-based company has patents for its software usage and user segmentation solutions. For more information, visit www.softwatch.com.

