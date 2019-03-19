

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) and Asda Group Limited have recently submitted to the Competition and Markets Authority their responses to the CMA's Provisional Findings and Notice of Proposed Remedies. The companies noted that they have found the CMA's analysis of their proposed merger to contain significant errors. In their response to the Provisional Findings, Sainsbury's and Asda have sought to address these economic and legal errors. The CMA is expected to publish Sainsbury's and Asda's responses in due course.



Sainsbury's and Asda said they have also responded to the Notice of Proposed Remedies by outlining supermarket and petrol forecourt divestments across both brands that would satisfy reasonable concerns regarding any substantial lessening of competition as a result of the merger by applying a conservative yet reasonable threshold. Sainsbury's and Asda have also given the detail of their estimated 1.6 billion pounds cost savings to the CMA.



