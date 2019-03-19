Acclaimed Earthmoving Equipment Provider Chooses MiX Telematics to Help Keep Drivers Safe

MIDRAND, South Africa, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced that it will be providing a renowned earthmoving equipment provider with a telematics solution to help improve the efficiency of their vehicles and the safety of their customers' drivers.

Operating across South Africa, this company required 418 of its costly earthmoving vehicles to be fitted with a reputable telematics solution so that their customers could have an accurate view of driver behaviour.

By monitoring the whereabouts and driving style of their drivers, the company's customers are now empowered to make the right decisions when it comes to operating more efficiently and identifying poor driving behaviour. Additionally, they have also been provided the opportunity to bill their customers more accurately as they are able to monitor engine hours, thereby only charging for when the vehicles are actually being utilised. The vehicles and equipment are spread across the country, often in very remote areas, so MiX's solution provides much needed visibility and control.

The company confirmed MiX's solution has provided an objective view of how and when their equipment is being operated. Being able to generate accurate utilisation information gives them a competitive advantage in their industry, and they can now pass that data intelligence onto their customers, giving them extra value.

"We're delighted that this leading company in its field has adopted our telematics solutions so that they can provide their customers with the best possible value," said Gert Pretorius, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Africa. "Our strong relationship with the company was formed over months of negotiation and sets the foundation for a strong partnership going forward."

