EXCHANGE NOTICE 19.3.2019 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 20.3.2019 3 structured bonds issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 20.3.2019. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 19.3.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 20.3.2019 3 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 20.3.2019 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Svenska Handelsbanken AB. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714587