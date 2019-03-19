The "Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Management Device Market Europe 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management device market segments are expected to grow at stable rates. With therapeutic sleep management devices accounting for just under half of the overall value in the anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management device market, slight growth in this segment is driving overall market growth.
The rising incidence, and heightened public awareness, of sleep disorders and their treatment options are driving this market. However, this growth has been offset by declines in the ASP across nearly all segments.
The European market for anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep management (ARS) devices includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposable devices, oxygen therapy, sleep apnea devices and interfaces, and sleep diagnostic equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- European Anesthesia, Respiratory And Sleep Management Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
- Research Methodology
2 Disease Overview
3 Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Product Portfolios
3.3 Fda Recalls
3.4 Clinical Trials
4 European Anesthesia, Respiratory And Sleep Management Device Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Currency Exchange Rate
4.3 Market Overview
4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment
4.5 Drivers And Limiters
4.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.7 Mergers And Acquisitions
4.8 Company Profiles
4.9 Swot Analysis
5 Country Profiles
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Population
5.1.2 Gdp Per Capita
5.1.3 Price Index
5.2 Germany
5.3 France
5.4 United Kingdom
5.5 Italy
5.6 Spain
5.7 Benelux
5.8 Scandinavia
5.9 Austria
5.10 Switzerland
5.11 Portugal
6 Anesthesia Delivery Unit Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
6.3.1 Total Hospital Or Anesthesia Delivery Unit Market
6.3.2 High-Complexity Hospital Or Anesthesia Delivery Unit Market
6.3.3 Low-Complexity Hospital Or Anesthesia Delivery Unit Market
6.4 Drivers And Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7 Anesthesia Monitor Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Analysis And Forecast
7.3 Drivers And Limiters
7.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8 Anesthesia Disposables Market
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Anesthesia Circuits
8.1.2 Anesthesia Masks
8.1.3 Endotracheal Tubes
8.1.4 Laryngeal Masks
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
8.3.1 Anesthesia Circuit Market
8.3.2 Anesthesia Mask Market
8.3.3 Endotracheal Tube Market
8.3.4 Laryngeal Mask Market
8.4 Drivers And Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9 Ventilator Market
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Acute Care Ventilators
9.1.2 Home Care Ventilators
9.1.3 Neonatal Ventilators
9.1.4 Non-Invasive Ventilators
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
9.3.1 Acute Care Ventilator Market
9.3.2 Home Care Ventilator Market
9.3.3 Neonatal Ventilator Market
9.3.4 Non-Invasive Ventilator Market
9.4 Drivers And Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10 Nebulizer Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
10.3.1 Nebulizer Cup Market
10.3.2 Stationary Nebulizer Compressor Market
10.3.3 Portable/Jet Compressor Market
10.3.4 Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market
10.3.5 Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market
10.4 Drivers And Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11 Respiratory Disposables Market
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Oxygen Cannulae
11.1.2 Oxygen Masks
11.1.3 Tracheostomy Tubes
11.1.4 Manual Resuscitators
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
11.3.1 Oxygen Cannula Market
11.3.2 Oxygen Mask Market
11.3.3 Tracheostomy Tube Market
11.3.4 Manual Resuscitator Market
11.4 Drivers And Limiters
11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12 Oxygen Therapy Device Market
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Compressed Gas Cylinders
12.1.2 Oxygen Concentrators
12.1.3 Transfilling Devices
12.1.4 Regulators
12.1.5 Conservers
12.1.6 Liquid Oxygen
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
12.3.1 Oxygen Concentrator Market
12.3.1.1 Stationary Oxygen Concentrator Market
12.3.1.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market
12.3.2 Transfilling Device Market
12.3.3 Medical Oxygen Cylinder Market
12.4 Drivers And Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13 Therapeutic Sleep Device Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
13.3.1 Positive Airway Pressure Device Market
13.3.2 Sleep Therapy Interface Market
13.4 Drivers And Limiters
13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14 Sleep Diagnostic Device Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
14.3.1 Polysomnography Device Market
14.3.2 Home Respiratory Polygraphy Device Market
14.3.3 Home Sleep Test Screening Device Market
14.4 Drivers And Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15 Abbreviations
16 Appendix: Company Press Releases
Companies Mentioned
- Philips
- ResMed
- Teleflex
- Medtronic
- Drger
- GE Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cf6klm/europe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005438/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Respiratory Devices Surgical Devices