Société du Grand Paris Société du Grand Paris: Final terms serie 5 tranche 1 19-March-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Final Terms dated 18 March 2019 Société du Grand Paris Issue of EUR 2,000,000,000 1.125 per cent. Notes due 25 May 2034 under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Green Euro Medium Term Note Programme SERIES NO: 5 TRANCHE NO: 1 MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU as amended (MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacture rs' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation. Part A CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the base prospectus dated 19 July 2018 which received visa n°18-321 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 19 July 2018 (the "Base Prospectus") and the first supplement dated 8 October 2018 which received visa n°18-478 from the AMF on 8 October 2018, the second supplement dated 17 January 2019 which received visa n°19-014 from the AMF on 17 January 2019, and the third supplement dated 4 March 2019 which received visa n°19-072 from the AMF on 4 March 2019 (the "Supplements") which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus and the Supplements. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms, the Base Prospectus and the Supplements. The Final Terms, the Base Prospectus and the Supplements are available for viewing at and copies may be obtained from the Fiscal Agent and the Paying Agents and will be available on the Issuer's website (https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/sgp/investisseurs) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org [1]). 1. (i) Issuer: Société du Grand Paris 2. (i) Series Number: 5 (ii) Tranche Number: 1 (iii) Date on which Not Applicable the Notes become fungible: 3. Specified Currency: Euro ("EUR") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: (i) Series: EUR 2,000,000,000 (ii) Tranche: EUR 2,000,000,000 5. Issue Price: 98.867 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. (i) Specified EUR 100,000 Denominations: 7. (i) Issue Date: 20 March 2019 (ii) Interest Issue Date Commencement Date: 8. Maturity Date: 25 May 2034 9. Interest Basis: 1.125 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below) 10. Redemption Basis: Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount on the Maturity Date. 11. Change of Interest Not Applicable Basis: 12. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 13. Make-whole Redemption: Not Applicable 14. (i) Status of the Senior Notes: (ii) Date of Conseil Resolutions of the de surveillance & Conseil de Directoire approval surveillance of the for issuance of Notes Issuer dated 28 obtained: November 2018 and Resolution of the Directoire of the Issuer dated 13 March 2019. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 15. Fixed Rate Note Applicable Provisions: (i) Rate of Interest: 1.125 per cent. per annum (payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date). (ii) Interest Payment 25 May in each year Dates: commencing on 25 May 2020. (iii) Fixed Coupon EUR 1,125 per Amount: Specified Denomination, subject to the Broken Amount below. (iv) Broken Amount(s): There will be a long first coupon in respect of the Interest Period from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date to, but excluding, 25 May 2020 which amounts to EUR 1,328.42 per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 25 May 2020. (v) Day Count Actual/Actual - ICMA Fraction: (vi) Determination 25 May in each year Dates: 16. Floating Rate Note Not Applicable Provisions: 17. Fixed/Floating Rate Not Applicable Notes: 18. Zero Coupon Note Not Applicable Provisions: 19. Inflation Linked Note Not Applicable Provisions: PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 20. Call Option: Not Applicable 21. Make-whole Redemption: Not Applicable 22. Put Option: Not Applicable

23. Final Redemption EUR 100,000 per Amount of each Note: Specified Denomination 24. Early Redemption Amount: Early Redemption EUR 100,000 per Amount(s) of each Note Specified Denomination payable on redemption for taxation reasons, exercise of the Squeeze Out Option or on event of default: GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES 25. Form of Notes: Dematerialised Notes (i) Form of Bearer form (au Dematerialised Notes: porteur) (ii) Registration Not Applicable Agent: (iii) Temporary Global Not Applicable Certificate: 26. Financial Centre(s): TARGET 27. Talons for future Not Applicable Coupons to be attached to Definitive Materialised Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): 28. Possibility to request Applicable identification information of the Noteholders provided by Condition 1(a)(i): 29. Representation of The Representative Noteholder(s)/Masse: shall be DIIS Group. The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of EUR 400 (excluding taxes) per year, payable annually with a first payment due on the Issue Date. RESPONSIBILITY The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. Signed on behalf of the Issuer By: Duly authorised Part B Other Information 1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING Listing and admission to Application has been made by trading: the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the Notes to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with effect from 20 March 2019. Estimate of total expenses EUR 15,700.00 (including AMF related to admission to fees) trading: 2. 2 RATINGS Ratings: The Notes are unrated. 3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE "Save as discussed in "Subscription and Sale", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the Notes has an interest material to the offer." 4. USE OF PROCEEDS The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in one or more of the Eligible Green Projects (see section "Use of Proceeds" of the Base Prospectus). 5. YIELD Indication of yield: 1.207 per cent. per annum The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis of the Issue Price. It is not an indication of future yield. 6. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION ISIN Code: FR0013409612 Common Code: 196383751 Any clearing system(s) other Not Applicable than Euroclear France, Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking SA and the relevant identification number(s): Delivery: Delivery against payment Names and addresses of Not Applicable additional Paying Agent(s) (if any): 7. DISTRIBUTION (i) Method of distribution: Syndicated (ii) If syndicated: (a) Name of Managers: BNP Paribas Natixis NatWest Markets Plc Nomura International plc Société Générale (b) Stabilising Manager(s) BNP Paribas (if any): (iii) If non-syndicated, name Not Applicable of Dealer: (iv) US Selling Restrictions Reg. S Compliance Category 2 (Categories of potential applies to the Notes; TEFRA investors to which the Notes not applicable are offered): Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Final terms serie 5 tranche 1 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UQPOKPMTCE [2] Language: English Company: Société du Grand Paris 30 avenue des Fruitiers 93200 SAINT-DENIS France Phone: +33 (0)1 74 88 41 38 E-mail: patrick.patural@societedugrandparis.fr Internet: www.societedugrandparis.fr ISIN: FR0125241945 AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 789107 19-March-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50a1468c8f300b6589905d9517179405&application_id=789107&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c2621056fc8823221764f9086e70d0b&application_id=789107&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

