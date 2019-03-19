Ribbon and Yealink Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Wide Access to Microsoft Teams Collaboration Capabilities

Integrated solution delivers the latest Yealink SIP-based endpoints with Ribbon's advanced SBC technology to provide all employees with Teams collaboration and back-up call routing capabilities

ORLANDO, Florida, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it is partnering with Yealink, a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, to deliver enterprises with reliable, faster adoption options for Microsoft Teams. Ribbon's appliance and software-based Session Border Controller (SBC) 1000 , SBC 2000 and SBC Software edition (SWe) Lite have all been tested as a secondary registrar for Yealink T56A, T58A desk and CP960 conference phones. Ribbon SBCs acting as a registrar provides Yealink Microsoft Teams SIP phones with the ability to make phone calls without being connected to the Microsoft Phone System. Yealink Microsoft Teams SIP phones run the Teams client, providing real-time communications through a familiar user experience. Now, Ribbon SBCs enable the same rich calling features whether phones are connected to the Microsoft Phone System or not.

"Microsoft Teams is one of the fastest growing enterprise collaboration tools in the world - now Ribbon and Yealink are working together to bring an innovative solution to market that will allow an entire organization's employee base to realize the full benefits of Teams, even as separate groups are gradually migrated to the Teams voice capabilities," said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product at Yealink. "Many organizations believe that they have to wait until their entire employee base has been migrated to Teams before purchasing the latest models of Microsoft Teams SIP phones, so that all employees will be able to collaborate in the Teams environment. Yealink and Ribbon are addressing this issue with our fully-featured Teams phones, which can be deployed before the Teams migration is completed. Our extensive line-up of SIP phones uses Ribbon's Microsoft-certified session border controllers (SBCs) to route phone calls in the absence of the Microsoft Phone System, providing everyone in the organization full access to Teams collaboration capabilities."

"We have a long standing, strong partnership with Yealink and our latest offering puts us squarely in a market-leading position that delivers a unique offering for enterprise customers migrating to Microsoft Teams," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "In addition to offering Teams collaboration capabilities to the entire organization prior to or during the migration process, or in the event of an interruption to the connection to the phone system, these phones can make and receive calls leveraging Ribbon SBCs. The innovative new solution provides end-users the ability to switch to Ribbon's SBC technology for call routing with a single tap of the finger, adding an important call survivability feature not previously available."

Key Takeaways

Ribbon and Yealink are extending their partnership to provide customers with the latest in SIP-based phones and additional communications capabilities and options when migrating to a Microsoft Teams environment.

Ribbon SBC 1000, SBC 2000 and SBC SWe Lite have been tested as secondary registrar for Yealink T56A, T58A and CP960 desk and conference phones.

Ribbon and Yealink have come up with a unique solution where fully-featured Teams phones can be deployed before the full migration to Teams is completed and all employees can enjoy the benefits of collaborating in a Teams environment.

Integrating Ribbon's market-leading SBC technology with Yealink Microsoft SIP phones allows enterprises to keep lines of communications open in the event of an interruption in WAN connectivity.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

About Yealink

Yealink is a global leading provider of unified communication & collaboration solutions. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments. To learn more visit www.yealink.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

