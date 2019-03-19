Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 700.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 714.65p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 689.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 704.47p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 514.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 514.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 373.17p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 368.72p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 311.60p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1838.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1858.11p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1793.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1813.25p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 312.96p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 200.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 200.19p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 172.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 173.64p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 104.36p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 18-March-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 139.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 139.51p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596