Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 19
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|700.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|714.65p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|689.82p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|704.47p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|514.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|514.26p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|369.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|373.17p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|364.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|368.72p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|307.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|311.60p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1838.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1858.11p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1793.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1813.25p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|310.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|312.96p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|200.10p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|200.19p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|172.86p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|173.64p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.89p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.36p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 18-March-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|139.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|139.51p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---