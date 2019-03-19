sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.03.2019 | 13:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 19

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue700.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue714.65p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue689.82p
INCLUDING current year revenue704.47p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue514.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue514.26p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue369.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue373.17p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue364.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue368.72p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue307.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue311.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1838.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue1858.11p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1793.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue1813.25p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue310.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue312.96p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue200.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue200.19p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue172.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue173.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue104.36p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue139.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue139.51p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

