Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.03.2019 | 13:25
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 19

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue184.22p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 18-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue70.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue71.44p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP24.50m
Borrowing Level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

