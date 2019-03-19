CBD Industry Soars in Wake of Farm Bill; Massive Growth Projected to Continue

DENVER, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Following the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD sales have continued their massive growth in the United States and beyond.

Cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical found in cannabis, has seen a huge growth in sales over the past few years.

CBD can be derived from hemp, and the passing of a new farm bill in the States makes this form of cultivation legal at a federal level.

This forms part of wider growth in the cannabis market, as companies expand their operations in North America and even beyond.

Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTC:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) (WLDFF Profile) is among the companies benefiting from this market, with an increase of more than 300 percent in online sales for its CBD products last year. Some companies are specializing in particular niches, such as Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) (TSX:TGOD) with its focus on sustainable organic plants. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is making moves into Europe, with cannabis oil sales in Germany and investment in a Portuguese grower. Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTC:GGBXF) (CSE:GGB) is launching new products and opening its own shops across the United States. And HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO), which recently expanded from medical cannabis into the recreational space, has seen gross revenue increase more than 1,000 percent as part of this rising tide.

To view an infographic of this editorial, click here.

CBD Drives Growth for Hemp

Hemp, a plant that has long been out of the public eye, is returning to the spotlight in a big way. A nonintoxicating form of cannabis, hemp was primarily used for centuries as a natural source of fibers, which were used in cloth, rope and even building materials. Many ships in the great age of sailing relied on hemp for their riggings.

But in the sweeping anti-drug crusades of the 20th century, hemp became caught up in attacks on cannabis. Campaigners who were determined to save consumers from their own pleasures had cannabis outlawed at a time when there was little effective way of distinguishing between hemp and other forms of cannabis. No longer needed for cloth and rigging, hemp was made illegal.

Now all that has changed - nowhere more dramatically than in the United States of America.

The Farm Bill

Hemp is making a comeback thanks to the growing popularity of cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient found in many forms of cannabis. It's an ingredient that companies such as Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN), a creator of plant-based health and wellness products, have been making extensive use of in recent years. Combined with other naturally occurring plant compounds, full-spectrum CBD is used in a range of Wildflower products, including capsules, topicals, soaps, tinctures and vaporizers.

Until recently, the production of CBD in the United States faced serious restrictions and uncertainties. Many states had legalized the production of cannabis in some form, either for medical or for recreational use. In addition, there were licensed trials of the cultivation of hemp, which can be rich in CBD. But all of these plants were illegal at a federal level, meaning that even with state-level approval, cultivators faced financial limitations and the threat of government action.

All that changed in December with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. One of a regular series of bills governing the U.S. agricultural sector, this bill removes hemp from the list of controlled substances, making it unambiguously legal for farmers to grow hemp. This changes the landscape for CBD products in the States. Companies such as Wildflower, which has already got its products into many outlets in the health and wellness sector, will be able to expand their reach even further.

States have the right to set their own rules around restricted substances, and some states have taken an unsympathetic attitude to CBD. The Farm Bill doesn't force states to change this attitude, but there are already signs that public opinion on all levels are changing. The regulations in many states assume adherence to the federal guidelines, and some states, such as Alabama, have already softened their stance since the Farm Bill became law.

Under the Farm Bill, hemp production will be tightly regulated. Most states already have existing regulations in place, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be developing its own regulations as well. But for an established company such as Wildflower, which already works in California, Washington and New York, this shouldn't be a problem. Cannabis companies are accustomed to working in a tightly controlled environment and meeting the legal standards set by state legislators, as well as the product standards required by retail outlets. In that context, working within new federal regulations shouldn't present a significant challenge, while the existence of consistent national standards will create opportunities for growth.

CBD Demand Grows

The Farm Bill has been driven in large part by the growing demand for CBD. An obscure and seldom discussed chemical a decade ago, CBD has emerged as an important consumer product. The gradual legalization of cannabis and research into its medical effects drew attention to the fact that those benefits were not all related to THC, the psychoactive chemical that gets cannabis users high. Identified as a chemical with great potential for health and wellness, CBD has started to be marketed in its own right and is used in products such as the Wildflower Wellness line.

Public interest in CBD has grown seemingly from nowhere. Tapping into interest in both cannabis and natural remedies, and offering treatments that may succeed where others have failed, CBD sales have soared. Hemp-derived CBD alone was a $390 million market in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2022. And that doesn't even include all the CBD products derived from other forms of cannabis.

The results for producers have been staggering. Wildflower saw its online sales grow by more than 300 percent in just nine months in 2018. In response, the company opened its first New York retail store, a sure sign of a product's popularity in an age when so many companies are shedding their brick-and-mortar presence.

Looked at globally, CBD is in even better health. The Brightfield Group has estimated that CBD's value will reach $5.7 billion this year and $22 billion by 2022. While research on the topic is still in its infancy, there is growing evidence that CBD could be used to treat a number of ailments, including certain extreme forms of childhood epilepsy. Even the United Kingdom, a country whose government remains staunchly opposed to the legalization of cannabis, has allowed the use of a CBD drug for this purpose.

Companies producing and selling CBD products are springing up across North America, Europe and beyond. Demand is growing, especially among millennials. That's bolstering the impressive sales of companies such as Wildflower and putting pressure on politicians to further liberalize the laws around hemp.

Making the Most of a New Market

A lot of companies are now making the most of the growing popularity of cannabis, CBD and hemp.

Given the crossover between liberal attitudes on drugs and an interest in protecting the environment, it's hardly surprising that specialist companies have arisen that grow organic cannabis. One of these is the Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) (TSX:TGOD), which announced last year that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of privately held HemPoland in an immediate accretive cash-and-share transaction. The move gives Green Organic Dutchman access to HemPoland's vast distribution network, premium Cannabigold brand, and state-of-the-art hemp oil extraction technologies, as well as providing a strategic pathway into the European market for TGOD's medical and recreational products and licensing deals.

Canada is at the forefront of cannabis legalization, as one of the early adopters of medical cannabis and the first G8 country to legalize its recreational use. As a result, the country has developed several large cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB). Aurora has an eye on the global market for cannabis and CBD, recently agreeing to acquire a 51 percent interest in a Portuguese cannabis company, as well starting sales of cannabis oil in German pharmacies.

Like Green Organic Dutchman, Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCQB:GGBXF) (CSE:GGB) is leaning into the hippy image of cannabis through a brand that places an emphasis on health, wellness and happiness. The company is doing well with the continuing CBD craze and has recently announced the opening of CBD shops in malls in Indiana and Tennessee. The company has also formed an agreement with another company to work on CBD-infused personal care products, as CBD product ranges diversify.

A leading cannabis producer, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) has expanded its interests to include the recreational as well as the medical market. Focusing on cannabis's place in the wider market, HEXO was the first cannabis producer to join Food & Consumer Products of Canada, a group representing the Canadian food, beverage and consumer products industry. This comes as the company announced a 1,269 percent increase in gross revenue compared with the same quarter a year before, growth exceeding even the impressive performance of the wider cannabis market.

The changing legal status of CBD and the popularity of its products is just one part of a wider picture of cannabis growth, a picture that appears to be bright and promising for companies establishing a stronghold in the industry.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, please visit Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN).

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire: Text "Cannabis" to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)

About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

+1-303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611