XPO Logistics, Inc.: Josephine Berisha of XPO Logistics Named a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation

Women In Trucking award honors professional achievements

in advancing diversity and gender equality

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 19, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Josephine Berisha has been named a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association. Berisha has served as XPO's senior vice president, compensation and benefits since 2017. The company is a top ten provider of transportation and logistics solutions worldwide.

The award recognizes women whose accomplishments qualify them as key influencers of diversity and gender equality in the transportation industry. Under Berisha's leadership, XPO's compensation and benefits platform for less-than-truckload drivers in North America helped to attract a 30% increase in female drivers in 2018 versus the prior year. Women represent approximately 26% of the company's total workforce, compared to just a 15% average in the transportation industry.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Josephine exemplifies advocacy for women as a business leader and a role model. The progressive workplace policies she has developed at XPO have a global impact in supporting women who choose careers in our industry."

Berisha has more than two decades of executive experience with multinational enterprises. Since joining XPO in 2017, she has built on initiatives that keep the company's pay and benefits programs equitable. In 2018, she expanded existing policies for XPO employees to include automatic accommodations and alternate work arrangements for pregnant women, comprehensive pregnancy care benefits, extended paid family leave and no-cost access to a leading women's wellness network.

Women In Trucking is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the North American trucking industry, promote women's accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face. Awards are determined by the senior staff of its Redefining the Road publication.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

