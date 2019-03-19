Providing operators with up to 33% improved network efficiency

Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the introduction of their CPE12000 product family and QAM-256.

The new CPE family meets 3GPP Release 12 parameters and offers higher LTE throughput. It is optimized specially for fixed broadband wireless and addresses challenging deployment scenarios such as NLOS conditions. The units support Carrier Aggregation in contiguous and noncontiguous channels, as well as MU-MIMO.

The CPE12000 is available in various TDD-LTE bands such as 3.4-3.8 GHz (B42, B43, B48-CBRS), 2.3-2.4 GHz (B40), 2.5-.27 GHz (B38, B41), as well as the LTE-U 5.150-5.950 GHz band (CPE12000U), offering deployment flexibility to customers.

CPE12000 module highlights:

QAM-256 up to 33% more spectrally efficient

Cat 12 with 4RX 2TX

4RX downlink diversity

Carrier aggregation with contiguous or non-contiguous channels

Chris Daniels, President of Telrad's Wireless Division, stated, "The CPE12000 family, together with the enhanced features that we have introduced over the last couple of months, such as Carrier Aggregation and MU-MIMO, are designed to deliver higher capacity, coverage and efficiency to our customers. Our goal is to optimize their network performance and maximize their investment until 5G becomes available."

The new CPE12000U will be on display this week at the WISPAMERCA show in Cincinnati, Ohio, at booth #407.

Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 deployments in 100 countries. With a path to 5G, Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (www.telrad.com)TLRD

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005170/en/

Contacts:

Dori Erann

+1-561-303-2775

marketing@telrad.com