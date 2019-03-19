Polyethylene Market to Reach $190 Billion by 2022, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for polyethylene (PE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The high demand is mainly driven by blow molding applications and food/non-food packaging applications.

Asia is expected to witness a high growth rate of about 4.4 percent CAGR, followed by the Middle East ranging from 4 - 5 percent CAGR. Saturated markets such as the U.S. are expected to witness a growth of about 2 percent CAGR until 2022. Europe is expected to grow at 1.2 percent during the estimated period, and LATAM is expected to witness a growth rate of approximately 2.3 percent CAGR.

The abundance of low-cost ethane in the U.S. has been driving PE capacity expansions in the U.S. and Canada, where over 10 MMT new capacity of PE would be available online by 2021. In addition, the commencement of the US ethane exports into Europe and India are likely to drive the competitiveness of integrated PE producers outside of the U.S. market. However, the European Union has set its targets for recycling to over 40 percent by 2025, which is expected to curb the demand for virgin PE in the market.

The new capacity addition in Iran is expected to be an industry driver for PE and lifting of sanctions on Iran will furthermore drive the new PE capacity additions in Iran. Around 5 million MT new PE units are slated to be available online, which is presumed majorly for exports to the Asian and the European region.

Key Findings:

The major growth driver for PE films is the increase in the use of stretch and shrink films, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78 percent in the next five years.

Delay in approvals and initiation of coal-based projects due to stringent environmental regulations and the increase in China's PE demand is expected to retain China as a net importer of PE.

PE demand is expected to retain as a net importer of PE. Low-cost feedstock has attracted investments from companies of regions such as Taiwan's Formosa Plastics, Brazil's Braskem, South Africa's Sasol, and Europe's Ineos. However, expansions beyond 2021 might ultimately depend on the prices of crude oil.

Formosa Plastics, Braskem, Sasol, and Ineos. However, expansions beyond 2021 might ultimately depend on the prices of crude oil. Evolution of shale-based ethane as a petrochemical feedstock and its surplus availability in the U.S. has reduced the production cost of PE, thereby making it the second low-cost destination.

SABIC is the largest player in the PE market with a global market share of 8.5 percent and holds nearly 37 percent share in the MEA market.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

According to Porter's Five Forces analysis, due to a high supplier power in the North American region, the price increase has been driven without much opposition, and high freight cost limits importing opportunity for the buyer. On the other hand, the import dependency of C4 LLDPE is high in Europe with no capacity additions expected until 2022.

