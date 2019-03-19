Duck Creek Technologies Announces Game-Changing Customer Stories to be Revealed at Upcoming Formation '19 Conference

Boston, March 19, 2019, Duck Creek's flagship annual conference. The event will be held at Turnberry Isle resort in Miami, FL from March 31st to April 2nd, and will feature detailed digital success stories from newsworthy firms including:

Cerity (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/cerity-launches-digital-platform-designed-to-support-small-businesses-20190123-00180): Founded with a bold vision to reimagine small business insurance, Cerity empowers business owners to quickly and easily protect their team, their assets and their livelihood through an online workers' compensation solution. Cerity takes a digital-first approach, offering quotes and coverage policies through a desktop and mobile-friendly platform, making it easier than ever to get the right policy for the right price. Visitors to Cerity.com can generate a quote in seconds and secure their business in under five minutes. At Formation '19, Cerity president Tracey Berg and COO Dennis Dix will share the engaging story of Cerity's rise from a brilliant idea to a fully-functional business in just twelve months - as well as the Duck Creek solutions that made this remarkable speed possible.

AXIS Insurance (https://www.axiscapital.com/insurance): As featured on CIO.com (https://www.cio.com/article/3267641/insurance-firm-banks-on-change-management-in-digital-overhaul.html), a major technology overhaul at AXIS Capital's insurance division, made possible by a preemptive change management program, paved the way for data analytics programs geared to generate revenue. Years of mergers and acquisitions had left AXIS with fragmented technology systems, making it difficult for data to flow freely between business units. In addition, the company had a significant number of disparate insurance products, making maintenance a very real challenge. Now, with the Duck Creek Platform, product rationalization has dramatically simplified the insurer's product portfolio. At Formation '19, AXIS Insurance CIO Darryl Catts will share the story of AXIS' incredible digital transformation journey - as well as the Duck Creek solutions that paved the way for the carrier's success.

"We are always proud to see the success stories of our innovative customers told onstage at Formation, but this year's lineup is just outstanding," said Duck Creek CMO Scott Fitzgerald. "What Cerity and AXIS have accomplished - showing that incumbent insurers can compete with nimble startups by building new companies of their own with SaaS technologies, and that true digital transformation can change the very ways insurers do business - are blueprints anyone in this industry should watch closely. We are proud to play our part with the Duck Creek Platformand Duck Creek OnDemand, the tools modern insurers need to succeed in an ever-changing marketplace"

Carrier registration for Formation '19 is now open. To learn more or to register for this year's event, go to www.duckcreek.com/formation19.

