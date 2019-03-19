Transformational redesign and embedded analytics puts AI-driven insights and unique KPIs at the fingertips of users

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today introduced a new version of its Calabrio ONE suite at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Florida.

Calabrio ONE version 11 reimagines the workforce optimization (WFO) user experience, allowing business users of all backgrounds to intuitively consume and act upon data with less effort and more precision by embedding analytics and business-driven visual discovery into everyday customer experience tools.

"We are fundamentally changing the way organizations work," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer at Calabrio. "Now everyone-regardless of their experience with analytics-can easily intake multiple streams of data simultaneously and use it to make fast decisions. The new version of Calabrio ONE opens opportunities for improved customer experiences and a more transparent customer journey. We've built it upon a new, deeper AI-powered and machine learning framework that sets us up to drive predictive, embedded analytics into everything we do in this release and beyond."

Reimagined User Experience Blends Human and Artificial Intelligence

The latest version sets a new standard for Calabrio's mantra of easy, personalized and smart. The radically modern and intuitive new user experience capitalizes on the way people process large, complex amounts of information. The design is based on a vertically oriented media player that aligns with the way today's users consume information from their smart devices, social media feeds and text threads. Natural Language Processing (NLP)-driven search capabilities extract sentiment scores from customer interactions, and present the results alongside call and email transcripts, allowing business users to examine not only the words but also the feelings behind their exchanges.

Calabrio's approach goes beyond the industry standard of bolt-on business intelligence tools and introduces AI-driven analytics that are embedded throughout the suite, enabling users to go beyond analysis and visualization into action without needless interruption to their workflow.

Unified dashboard technology offers self-service and hyper-personalized insights for every user, and enterprise-level key performance indicators (KPIs) allow users to truly manage performance instead of simply tracking metrics. Drillable data enables users to explore insights multi-dimensionally and find the right level of information to answer business questions.

Continued Focus on Globalization and Enterprise Maintainability

Calabrio ONE's expanded globalization options address the unique challenges of the global workforce with the ability to standardize timelines and provide the flexibility to automatically adjust to the needs of local offices and users.

Improved and expanded proactive suite-wide monitoring, notification and configuration capabilities continue to ease enterprise administration efforts and increase scalability. Additional auditing and alerting functionality further ensures the overall stability, health and performance of Calabrio ONE integrations with leading CCaaS partners. And, new scheduling tools manage the workforce needs of geographically diverse, large-scale and dynamic enterprise environments.

"Data is worthless unless you have the right data and then do something with it,"said Shep Hyken, customer service and experience expert, and chief amazement officer of Shepard Presentations. "The increased ability to mine data from different sources, and the ease in obtaining it can be a game-changer for any company that figures out how to use it properly; which is to give the customer a better experience. The innovative work Calabrio is doing helps organizations quickly pinpoint which data is most relevant and useful, then put it to action to deliver an amazing customer experience."

The transformed Calabrio ONE suite will be generally available in April 2019 and may be deployed in the cloud, on-premises or as a hybrid solution.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support.

About Calabrio ONE

Calabrio is revolutionizing the way enterprises engage their customers with Calabrio ONE, a unified workforce optimization (WFO) suite-including call recording, quality management, workforce management, voice-of-the-customer analytics, and advanced reporting-that records, captures and analyzes customer interactions to illuminate compelling insights, and improve the overall agent and customer experience. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

