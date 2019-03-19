

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) said it updated its iMac line with up to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors for the first time and powerful Vega graphics options, delivering dramatic increases in both compute and graphics performance. From consumers to pros alike, users will notice their iMac is faster for everyday tasks all the way up to the most demanding pro workloads. This boost in performance, combined with its gorgeous Retina display, sleek all-in-one design, quiet operation, fast storage and memory, modern connectivity and macOS Mojave, makes iMac the world's best desktop.



The 21.5-inch iMac now features 8th-generation quad-core, and for the first time 6-core processors, delivering up to 60 percent faster performance.



The 27-inch iMac now for the first time features up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, delivering up to 2.4 times faster performance.



The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at $1,299 (US) and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at $1,799. Both are available to order starting today from apple.com and the Apple Store App, and in Apple Stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers next week. The non-Retina display iMac configuration continues to be available for $1,099.



Radeon Pro Vega graphics come to the 21.5-inch iMac, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. The 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega now delivers up to 50 percent faster graphics performance, ideal for pros with graphics-intensive workloads, such as developing 3D content, editing videos with complex effects or designing high-resolution games.



With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and an incredible viewing angle, iMac's Retina display delivers an immersive front-of-screen experience. All these pixels result in text that looks like a printed page, sharper photos with more detail, and the ability to edit 4K video at full resolution.



The new iMac announcement comes a day after Apple launched new a iPad Air and iPad mini.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX