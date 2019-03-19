Andersen Global today announced a collaboration agreement with ?uca Zbârcea Asocia?ii, a law firm with offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and its tax arm, ?uca Zbârcea Asocia?ii Tax. This is the first collaboration agreement in Romania, and continues Andersen Global's expansion in Eastern Europe.

?uca Zbârcea Asocia?ii is a full-service independent law firm with more than 110 lawyers, including 28 partners in its Bucharest office. It also operates a secondary office in Cluj-Napoca, and has national coverage based on correspondent law offices in major cities. The firm employs a multidisciplinary approach to the legal practice including dedicated specialized divisions tax, insolvency, and IP. In addition, Tuca Zbârcea Asociatii set up Foreign Desks China Desk, Israel Desk, Moldovan Desk to address the growing needs of foreign investors looking to enter the Romanian market.

The firm's areas of practice include: corporate commercial; mergers acquisitions; dispute resolution (including contentious administrative); regulatory legal services; employment; banking finance; capital markets securities; competition and State aid; data protection; energy & natural resources; environmental law permitting; real estate; healthcare pharmaceutical law; electronic communications IT; intellectual property; insurance private pensions; media advertising; shipping transport etc.

Its tax division, Tuca Zbârcea Asociatii Tax, comprises fully qualified tax advisors able to handle every aspect of tax advisory and compliance pertaining to various areas, such as transaction planning and due-diligences, joint-ventures, financing, real estate and other complex structures, tax audits and dispute resolution.

"We are extremely proud to become a collaborating firm of Andersen Global in Romania. The collaboration with Andersen Global will give us access to global clients, cross-border projects and know-how, thus strengthening our position on the business law market in Romania," said Gabriel Zbârcea, Managing Partner at Tuca Zbârcea Asociatii.

"I am confident this collaboration in the tax and legal field will bring more value for our clients in an increasingly complex business environment," added Alexandru Cristea, Tax Partner at Tuca Zbârcea Asociatii Tax.

"Tuca Zbârcea Asociatii is one of the highest quality law firms in Romania, with an outstanding team and best-in-class service. They are Tier One in Chambers in almost all categories and we can see why the firm has grown so significantly since they launched in 2005," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. "We're proud to bring them into the Andersen Global family."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 133 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

