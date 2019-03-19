Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group's (FAGI) Nutra Yu Enters Exclusive Distribution Partnership and Relocates to Automated 50,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse Facility in California

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group"' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Nutra Yu. Inc. ("Nutra Yu"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an agreement for the exclusive distribution of its nutraceutical and supplement products (the "Agreement").

Under terms of the Agreement, Nutra Yu has entered into a 50/50 Net Profits partnership with distribution and channel marketing expert Mr. Alon Sida, founder of leading online retailer Shoezoo, for his organization to exclusively distribute the entire "Dr. Louie Yu Formulations™" nutraceutical product line through its automated 50,000 sq. ft. warehousing facilities and to develop/access new distribution channels for the company. Services provided on behalf of Nutra Yu will include all online sales management, online marketing, customer service, inventory management, warehousing, shipping and returns. Additionally, the Agreement allows for Nutra Yu to co-locate the Dr. Louie Yu Formulations operational headquarters within Shoezoo's Los Angeles warehouse facility. In connection with the Agreement, Full Alliance Group will also issue 2,000,000 restricted shares of its common stock.

Shoezoo is an online retailer and distribution company specializing in selling products on US and international marketplaces, flash sale sites and other online sales channels. Shoezoo was founded in 2007, selling brand name footwear online, and are currently offering a variety of products in different categories that are featured on more than 30 international ecommerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, Wish.com, Groupon, Overstock, Google Shopping, Jet.com, Newegg, and many more.

Shoezoo's 50,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center, centrally located near LAX, enables its partners to avoid the hassle of storing inventory and or dealing with warehousing. Shoezoo handles inventory receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and returns. Shoezoo has the knowledge and experience needed to handle every aspect of online selling, grow partner businesses, and build brand awareness. Selling partners provide the products, Shoezoo takes care of the rest.

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, stated, "Alon Sida and Shoezoo first made a name for themselves selling footwear online, but very much like Amazon.com, they leveraged their expertise, established distribution channels, and fulfillment capabilities to help other suppliers and manufacturers get exposure, grow sales, and maximize profits."

"This cost and profit sharing partnership immediately provides the Dr. Louie Yu Formulations product line with a new headquarters and high-capacity warehousing, distribution, and customer service operations. Not only will this save valuable time and an enormous amount of upfront capital, but it will also enable Dr. Yu to better focus on product development, manufacturing, and quality control."

Alon Sida, commented, "Over the past 12 years, we have worked hard to build and refine an extremely dynamic and efficient online marketing, sales, and distribution network. Through partnering with innovative suppliers and manufacturers like Nutra Yu, we can boost their business model to the next level with our proven marketing knowhow and backend systems. It's a definitely a win-win for both companies. I look forward to working with the entire Full Alliance team to distribute Nutra Yu products around the world."

About Nutra Yu, Inc.

Nutra Yu, Inc. was founded by Dr. Yu to further develop, market, and distribute his proprietary line of nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu's 'Dr. Louie Yu Formulations' are a complete product line of unique all-natural nutraceuticals based on the science of traditional Chinese medicine, Western orthomolecular concepts, and modern-day physics. This innovative fusion of eastern and western methodologies has generated a remarkable new scientific system which management believes effectively addresses the root of most daily health conditions - inflammation, weight gain, the loss of vital energy, and environmental toxicity.

The Dr. Louie Yu Formulations brand currently consists of more than ten (10) distinct products, including multivitamins and minerals, amino acid blends, immune boosters, digestion aids, sleep aids, stress relief, and hormone support. Dr. Yu's orthomolecular formulation of ingredients are not found in any other supplement product and contain no starch, corn, milk, wheat, yeast, sugar, caffeine, eggs, salt, artificial colors, binders, flavors, preservative or fish derivatives. Dr. Louie Yu Formulations are sold direct to consumers via various Dr. Yu clinics/practices and recently online through Amazon.com.

