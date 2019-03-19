Zoom Video Communications: Zoom and HP Collaborate to Create Modern Workspaces for Today's Workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2019today announced a partnership with HP Inc. to meet the collaboration needs of today's teams for video-first unified communications for all workspaces and workstyles. This partnership kicks off with the development of three HP conference room solutions that are pre-configured with Zoom Rooms software. These scalable and versatile solutions are built not only for end user simplicity, but also for ease in IT deployment and management.



HP Elite Slice G2 with Zoom Rooms

This pre-configured, turnkey all-in-one device is a purpose-built plug-and-play solution that provides an immersive and intuitive experience for small and huddle rooms. It provides the complete Zoom Rooms experience with integrated 12.3" diagonal anti-glare CoRC that easily manages conference calls, 90dBa audio for high-fidelity sound, and secure port cover to prevent damage by users. Planned to be available in Q3 2019, this device is simple to deploy and manage.

HP Elite Slice G2 Audio Ready with Zoom Rooms

This device also features pre-configured Zoom Rooms software and offers greater flexibility as enterprises can deploy this device in environments with existing AV infrastructure or when they need to connect to third-party audio and video peripherals. Designed for medium to large-sized rooms, this device lets you simplify meetings and seamlessly connect with an intuitive Center of Room Control. This solution is planned to be available in July 2019. Audio hardware is sold separately.

HP Collaboration PC with Zoom Rooms

This PC with pre-configured Zoom Rooms software pairs with third-party A/V peripherals and controls so enterprises can customize and ensure compatibility with three-screen displays, ceiling microphones, video cameras, and so forth. This device can be deployed as a single-purpose appliance that is optimized for Zoom Rooms. With planned availability in July 2019, the HP Collaboration PC works well for any space and is particularly helpful in rooms with specialized needs such as boardrooms, classrooms, and training centers.

"Zoom is proud to partner with HP to bring these versatile, end user and IT-friendly Zoom Rooms solutions to market. The fact that our customers can take these systems right out of the box with Zoom Rooms already pre-configured means that they can roll out hundreds or thousands of these rooms quickly, and the options for integrating with other A/V systems allow them to use Zoom Rooms for any space, from small team huddle rooms to large-scale or specialized spaces," said Zoom head of product management, Oded Gal.

"As today's workstyles and workplaces are constantly changing, it has never been more critical to create technology for workers to seamlessly communicate both in and outside of the office," said Andy Rhodes, global head of commercial PCs, HP Inc. "With HP's solutions for Zoom Rooms, we are expanding our HP Elite Slice G2 portfolio and making it easier for IT decision makers to choose an intuitive and seamless meeting room experience that empowers employees and frees up IT resources to focus on critical business needs."

Visit Zoom at Enterprise Connect - booth #213 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida, now through March 20. Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, will also join Alex Cho, HP's president of personal systems, keynote at HP Reinvent World Partner Forum 2019, March 19, in Houston, Texas.

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Press Contact

Priscilla Barolo

Manager, Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d86faf5-f58a-439e-9498-afdc3361aece

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f87dbb37-7419-4e2c-96b0-d071bbf721ef

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56d2d5d-30c2-48dd-b66b-9903fb5a0b9d