Prime XBT Joins the Crypto Valley Association

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a cryptocurrency trading platform with 100x leverage for long/short positions and high liquidity, joins the Crypto Valley Association.

PrimeXBT's officials shared their excitement about joining the prestigious Crypto Valley Association:

"Our goal is to become the clear leader in the crypto industry, providing the best ever service in the industry. To accomplish this, we seek to be in close contact and communication with the best representatives from the cryptocurrency community in order to adopt best practices and influence the market and industry in a positive way. It's of utmost importance that we listen to the voice of the community, pay close attention to their needs, and to satisfy those needs by working closely with other colleagues from the blockchain industry."

About Crypto Valley

Crypto Valley is an ecosystem centered in and around the Swiss canton of Zug with active connections to international centers of blockchain innovation in London, Singapore, Silicon Valley and New York.Thanks to its business-friendly regulatory framework, deep talent pool and sophisticated infrastructure, Crypto Valley is quickly becoming a global center where emerging cryptographic, blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies and businesses can thrive in a safe, supportive, and vibrant environment. It has already attracted dozens of leading cryptographic companies and organizations, including Ethereum, Monetas, Bitcoin Suisse, Xapo, ShapeShift, ConsenSys, and Tezos.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

