As from March 20, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by Cimco marine AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 1, 2019. Instrument: Unit Rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CIMCO UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428225 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171077 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from March 20, 2019, Paid Subscription Units (BTU) issued by Cimco marine AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CIMCO BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012428233 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171078 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Contact person Christer Nilsson at Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on +46 733 96 84 04.