Tencent to Showcase Global Cloud Ecosystem for Game Developers at GDC 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent is encouraging game developers to think big at the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC), where it will share the industry insights and innovative technological solutions that have helped such hits as PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor and King of Avalon thrive in the biggest game market worldwide. Tencent will focus on its cloud-based solutions for game development and operation at the annual conference, which takes place from March 18-22 in San Francisco.

Tencent Cloud's world-class global cloud infrastructure currently operates 53 availability zones in 25 countries and regions worldwide, offering high concurrency, rapid elastic expansion, anti-DDoS protection, and solutions tailored to various game genres. Drawing on Tencent's wealth of experience in game R&D and operation during the last two decades, these solutions represent the culmination of Tencent's efforts in recent years to consolidate its core technologies and offer them up to other developers.

Among them are Game Multimedia Engine (GME), which provides multiplayer voice chat, voice messaging, voice-to-text conversion and features such as 3D positional voice for gaming and other applications, and Global Application Acceleration Platform (GAAP), which reduces latency and achieves industry-leading performance for real-time interactive games and applications, especially those that serve many concurrent users across long geographical distance.

Both GME and GAAP have successfully served numerous popular games to date. One of the most well-known titles that has adopted GAAP is Tencent's Arena of Valor, the second-highest-grossing free-to-play title in 2018 after Fortnite. Moreover, PUBG MOBILE, winner of the 2018 Joystick Awards' Mobile Game of the Year and King of Avalon, which has over 60 million registered users globally are another two titles that have adopted GAAP to improve user experience.

Tencent's solutions ensure quality and consistent gameplay for gamers worldwide, including in China, where Honor of Kings and PUBG MOBILE enjoy immense popularity. The Chinese online game market boasts over 500 million active players and is expected to grow to US$42 billion, or 27% of the global market, within the foreseeable future. Tencent Cloud's ecosystem provides unique access to this market, offering seamless integration with platforms and services from other arms of Tencent's business.

Two of these, Tencent Games and social media platform WeChat, will also showcase their offerings for the gaming sector at GDC.

Tencent Games Common R&D and Operation System (CROS) will share insights and the comprehensive one-stop solution that support game developers to develop a game in an efficient manner. As a partner of many world leading game developers, Tencent Games CROS has been supporting over 200 games. WeChat will introduce its Mini Games platform, a gaming addition to the Chinese killer app that combines instant messaging with a payment platform and other functions.

"GDC is set to be our most significant event in years," said Jack Da, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International. "In the past few years we have seen monumental progress in mobile gaming, especially in the Chinese market, and we're confident that much of what we have to share will be welcome news to others looking to access this market.

"Our range of cloud-based services cater for games across their entire life cycle, and currently support cost-effective, feature-rich game performance for the most successful titles on the market. Although gamer expectations are continuing to rise, we're encouraging developers to think big in exploring ways to keep gaming innovative and immersive in the future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837854/Tencent_Cloud_GDC2019.jpg