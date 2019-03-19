

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output fell in January after rising in the previous two months, reflecting declines in both building and civil engineering segments, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Construction output declined a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in December. Output grew 0.3 percent in November.



Civil engineering declined the most by 2.9 percent and building construction fell 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction production fell a calendar adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.1 percent rise in the previous month.



In the EU28, construction output remained unchanged monthly in January after edging down 0.2 percent in December.



Year-on-year, output rose 0.7 percent in January following a 1.1 percent increase.



