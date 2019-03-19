Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Lara Exploration Ltd., (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Company") reports that it has entered into agreements with its President & CEO, and Vice-President Corporate Development to part settle outstanding management and consulting fees owed to them as of February 28, 2019, by issuing 100,000 common shares priced at $0.50 each. The shares for debt settlements are limited by the amounts allowed by and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and then exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects and deposits in Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Chile. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

