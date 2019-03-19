

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus rose in January with rise in exports, the statistical office Istat reported on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 322 million in January from a deficit of EUR 91 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.



Exports rose a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 2.4 percent fall in December. Meanwhile, imports climbed 1.7 percent after a 4.6 percent rise.



The trade surplus with EU countries rose EUR 907 million after a deficit of EUR 1.51 billion. Meanwhile, the deficit with non EU countries fell EUR 586 million, after a surplus of EUR 4.27 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted, export rose 2.5 percent monthly in January, while imports fell 4.1 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX