Guardsquare, the global reference in mobile protection, announces that DexGuard now protects JavaScript hybrid mobile applications for Android. The latest version of their state-of-the-art mobile security software, DexGuard 8.4, extends the existing code hardening capabilities with JavaScript obfuscation to provide superior protection to Android apps built with frameworks such as Cordova, Ionic and ReactNative. DexGuard currently provides its cutting-edge security solutions to the full-range of coding languages used for the Android platform, including JavaScript, Kotlin, Java and Native code (C/C++).

Guardsquare's technology answers to a growing global problem for enterprises rapidly undergoing digital transformation. As they quickly innovate and deploy more and more complex applications on increasingly powerful mobile devices, they often struggle with making these applications -running outside their corporate firewalls- secure. Still, for many companies and their mobile-centric customers rushing to keep up with new technology trends, security is almost an afterthought- despite mobile apps being particularly vulnerable to reverse engineering and hacking. In a risk-filled cyber ecosystem, DexGuard responds by effectively safeguarding organizations against mobile security threats.

A growing number of mobile applications running on Android is developed using JavaScript frameworks such as Cordova, Ionic or ReactNative. These popular frameworks enable developers to build mobile apps for cross-platform use from a single code base. As JavaScript gains popularity, mobile hybrid apps become a critical part of the mobile landscape. They perform crucial transactions and process sensitive data. However, JavaScript hybrid apps are as prone to security threats and attacks as any other Android app. With the addition of the built-in JavaScript obfuscator in DexGuard 8.4, the entire code base of these hybrid apps is now protected against reverse engineering and hacker attacks without relying on a separate tool for obfuscating the JavaScript code.

DexGuard 8.4 offers a full range of JavaScript protection features that prevent information leakage, code theft, counterfeit apps, malware injection and piracy, license violations etc. As with other code, taking a multi-layered approach to mobile security against these threats is key. Among the most important techniques DexGuard applies are name obfuscation, string encryption and property access obfuscation.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the global reference in mobile application protection. The company develops premium software for the protection of mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Their products are used worldwide in a broad range of industries, from financial services, e-commerce and the public sector to telecommunication, gaming and media. Guardsquare is based in Leuven (Belgium) and San Francisco (USA). www.guardsquare.com.

