The Leadership Development Group Expands Its Talent Development Services Across The Health Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group), a global health industry talent development firm, proudly announces new service offerings as it expands its work with clients from across the health ecosystem. TLD Group welcomes several new biopharmaceutical and health system clients to their portfolio including Takeda Pharmaceutical, TransCelerate BioPharma, Yale New Haven Health System, Texas Health Resources, and MaineHealth.

"As we approach our 10th year of serving the health industry, we are thrilled to have won the trust and support of many of the leading healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, health associations, and payers as their "go to" leadership development partner," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of The Leadership Development Group. "2019 is shaping up to be our best year yet. Just last year, we added dozens of new organizations to our list of esteemed client partners and conducted close to 100 unique client engagements across 25 different organizations representing each sector of the health industry."

Some noteworthy new additions to the TLD Group family of clients include:

: Following their merger with Shire Pharmaceuticals, TLD Group is proud to be Takeda's partner on the design and delivery of an innovative leadership development program, ACHIEVE, to accelerate the development of talented R&D employees aspiring to senior leadership roles. Takeda is a patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to people worldwide. TransCelerate BioPharma: TLD Group is pleased to be a coaching partner to TransCelerate, supporting the leadership development of their senior executives. TransCelerate collaborates across the biopharmaceutical research and development community to identify, prioritize, design and facilitate the implementation of solutions to drive efficient, effective and high-quality delivery of new medicines.

TLD Group is pleased to be a coaching partner to TransCelerate, supporting the leadership development of their senior executives. TransCelerate collaborates across the biopharmaceutical research and development community to identify, prioritize, design and facilitate the implementation of solutions to drive efficient, effective and high-quality delivery of new medicines. Yale New Haven Health System: As one of the leading academic health systems in the northeast, TLD Group is proud to call YNHH one of their executive and physician leadership development clients.

As one of the leading academic health systems in the northeast, TLD Group is proud to call YNHH one of their executive and physician leadership development clients. MaineHealth: TLD Group is designing and delivering an Applied Physician Leadership Academy© (APLA™) for MaineHealth to support the integration of their physicians as leaders. MaineHealth is the largest healthcare organization in Maine and a leading healthcare provider serving northern New Hampshire.

TLD Group is designing and delivering an Applied Physician Leadership Academy© (APLA™) for MaineHealth to support the integration of their physicians as leaders. MaineHealth is the largest healthcare organization in Maine and a leading healthcare provider serving northern New Hampshire. Texas Health Resources: TLD Group is thrilled to be supporting Texas Health Resources, one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health care delivery systems in the United States and the largest in North Texas in terms of patients served, as its coaching partner. The system's primary service area consists of 16 counties in north central Texas, home to more than 7 million people.

Additionally, TLD Group is building upon their past success with several existing clients. Now in its third year, TLD Group is implementing Tower Health's (TH), formerly Reading Health System, Applied Physician Leadership Academy to support the integration of physician leaders. In addition, TLD Group is initiating Cohort 4 of Palomar Health's Applied Physician Leadership Academy to enhance partnerships between physician, nurse, and administrative leaders; supporting CHI-Texas Division on its annual leadership retreat; and continuing its coaching partnership with Lahey Healthy, now part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

"Today, in order for organizations to become leaders in the fast paced and ever-evolving health industry, they must be able to adapt to changing strategies, priorities, and ways of working to ensure that they, the teams they lead, and their organizations can continue to stay ahead. We are thrilled to be working with these leading health industry clients to provide their leaders the tools they need to be successful," Duberman added

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a global talent development consulting firm for leaders, teams, and organizations across the health ecosystem -- including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. Its solutions include executive, physician, clinical, and R&D leadership assessment and coaching, organizational development consulting, and group leadership academies, designed to engage and empower leaders to take on the myriad challenges facing the industry and position their organizations for success. Its worldwide faculty of over 400 organizational development practitioners, academicians, coaches, and consultants with deep expertise across the health industry, enables it to offer targeted insights and deliver highly impactful results. For more information, visit www.tldgroupinc.com.

