Atos International: Atos: Elie Girard appointed Deputy CEO

The Atos Board of Directors unanimously approved on March 18, 2019 the appointment of(Directeur Général Délégué).

Born in 1978, Elie Girard is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and of Harvard University. He began his career as auditor at Arthur Andersen, before joining the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry in the Treasury Department. Between 2004 and 2007, Mr. Girard worked for the Office of the Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industry in France. He joined Orange in 2007 and was appointed Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer before becoming, in September 2010, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Strategy & Development of the Orange Group, member of the Executive committee. Mr. Elie Girard, joined Atos as Deputy CFO and Executive Committee member in April 2014. He has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer in 2015 and Group Senior Executive Vice President in 2018.

