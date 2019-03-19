The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain Analysis of Tourist Profiles Flows, Spending Patterns, Destination Markets, Risks and Future Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain provides a thorough insight into Spain's domestic and outbound tourism market.

The report looks at the profiles of Spanish tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.

The Market

Spanish tourists spend an average of US$212.09 per domestic trip. This is a YOY increase of 9.3% from 2017. France's growth in terms of average spend domestically between 2017 and 2019 stands at 3.3% and Germany's is set to expand at a rate of 4.4% in this time period. This once again reflects the improving economy in Spain giving Spanish tourists an increase in recreational expenditure.

Domestic tourism is significantly stronger than international tourism within the Spanish source market. Total outbound trips stand at 18.4 million; domestic trips are over nine times more frequent at 166.7 million. However, international travel is growing at a quicker rate. Between 2018 and 2019, international travel growth is expected to grow at a YOY increase of 6.4%, compared to 3.9% for domestic travel growth over this time period.

Spain's international expenditure on tourism is growing at an expansive rate. Total international expenditure grew from US$38.1 billion in 2017 to US$40.8 billion in 2018 at a YOY increase of 7.1%. This increase is forecast to lead on to a CAGR in outbound tourism expenditure of 15.6% between 2019 and 2022.

Select Findings

From 2016 to 2019 outbound air travel numbers in Spain will grow at a CAGR of 10.6%.

VFR tourism has now overtaken leisure tourism in Spain as the most popular purpose for domestic travel.

Europe is still the favourite outbound continent with Portugal the most popular destination.

By 2022, the average trip length for the Spanish tourist is expected to be 10 days.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides clear insight into developments in Spain's domestic and outbound tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

The report explores the different profiles of Spanish tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Companies Mentioned

VisitBritain

Vueling

IAG

Norwegian

Cantillon Brewery

Grgich Hills Estate

Topics Covered

Overview Country Snapshot 2018 At a glance: The Spanish tourist market in 2018 Risks to outbound Spanish tourism Main findings Tourist Profile What motivates Spanish tourists? Insight into Spanish tourists Domestic Tourism Domestic flows Domestic spending Outbound Tourism Outbound flows Outbound spending Main and developing Destination Markets Where did Spanish tourists travel to in 2018? Continental and regional overview Developing destinations Outlook Opportunities to attract Spanish tourism Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7sq2q/tourism_source?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005798/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Travel and Tourism